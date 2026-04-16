Hillsborough Concours Delegance Foundation

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Hillsborough Concours Delegance Foundation

About this event

2026 Hillsborough Concours d'Elegance Entrants Weekend Schedule

6650 Golf Course Dr

Burlingame, CA 94010, USA

Entrant Fees
$175

Fees for one vehicle entry and Entrant Tent access for Driver and 1 passenger. If entering multiple vehicles, update the quantity to equal the number of vehicles you are entering. Please use the same email that you registered your car with when purchasing - thank you!

Tour d'Elegance Car + Driver - Sat, June 27th
$240

Entry for one car and its driver.

Drive your classic or special interest car on a scenic local tour. 

Gathering at Twelvemonth in downtown Burlingame, coffee and pastries provided in the morning along with snacks for your drive. 

The tour concludes at a hosted outdoor lunch at an exclusive private location.

Tour d'Elegance Passenger - Sat, June 27th
$125

Entry for one passenger.

Gathering at Twelvemonth in downtown Burlingame, coffee and pastries provided in the morning along with snacks for your drive. 

The tour concludes at a hosted outdoor lunch at an exclusive private location.

"Start Your Engines!" Reception - Fri, June 26th
$200

Join us as we “Kick-Off” the Concours weekend with our hugely popular “Start Your Engines” party.

Consume your favorite cocktails and boutique wines from Adobe Road Winery and sample hearty hors d’oeuvres as you you enjoy the ambience of an exclusive, historic venue.

This event sells out every year… don’t miss it!

Concours Patron Pavilion Individual Ticket - Sun, June 28th
$350

Want the best seat in the show? Elevate your Concours experience as a guest in the Patron Pavilion. 

Your Patron Pavilion badge will include admittance to the show on Sunday and entrance to our fully catered tent with optimal viewing of the stage and the show cars as they drive up to receive their awards.  

We will be welcoming our Patron Pavilion guests with a light breakfast and espresso bar cart in the morning, followed by lunch and a collection of desserts.  

In addition to a hosted bar, Patron Pavilion guests will also have access to complimentary wine tasting flights from our partner vintner, Adobe Road Winery.  

You may purchase an individual ticket or reserve a table for the exclusive use of you and 9 guests for the day.
 
Always sells out, so get your tickets early!

Note: NO pets allowed

Concours Patron Pavilion 10 Person Table - Sun, June 28th
$3,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Want the best seats in the show? Elevate your Concours experience as a guest in the Patron Pavilion. 

Your Patron Pavilion badges will include admittance to the show on Sunday and entrance to our fully catered tent with optimal viewing of the stage and the show cars as they drive up to receive their awards.  

We will be welcoming our Patron Pavilion guests with a light breakfast and espresso bar cart in the morning, followed by lunch and a collection of desserts.  

In addition to a hosted bar, Patron Pavilion guests will also have access to complimentary wine tasting flights from our partner vintner, Adobe Road Winery.  

You may purchase an individual ticket or reserve a table for the exclusive use of you and 9 guests for the day.
 
Always sells out, so get your tickets early!

Note: NO pets allowed.

Concours Patron Pavilion Child Ticket - Sun, June 28th
$125

Patron ticket for one child under 12 at the Patron Pavilion. All children must be accompanied by an adult Patron Pavilion ticket holder at all times.

Concours Gen Admission - Sun Jun 28 - Crystal Springs Golf
$70

The main event; hundreds of beautiful machines gathered on the gorgeous fairways of Crystal Springs Golf Course competing in a wide range of classes.
Note: NO pets allowed at Crystal Springs Golf Course.

Free onsite parking, children 12 & under free entry with adult.

Concours Pref Pkg - Sun, June 28 - Crystal Springs Golf Crse
$50

This ticket is for preferred parking at the Hillsborough Concours on Sunday June 28th, 2026. Guests will also require a general admission ticket to gain entrance to the event.

Note: NO pets are allowed.

Add a donation for Hillsborough Concours Delegance Foundation

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