2026 Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance Weekend

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About this event
The main event; hundreds of beautiful machines gathered on the gorgeous fairways of Crystal Springs Golf Course competing in a wide range of classes.
Note: NO pets allowed at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Free onsite parking, children 12 & under free entry with adult.
This ticket is for preferred parking at the Hillsborough Concours on Sunday June 28th, 2026. Guests will also require a general admission ticket to gain entrance to the event.
Note: NO pets are allowed.
Entry for one car and its driver.
Drive your classic or special interest car on a scenic local tour.
Gathering at Twelvemonth in downtown Burlingame, coffee and pastries provided in the morning along with snacks for your drive.
The tour concludes at a hosted outdoor lunch at an exclusive private location.
Entry for one passenger.
Gathering at Twelvemonth in downtown Burlingame, coffee and pastries provided in the morning along with snacks for your drive.
The tour concludes at a hosted outdoor lunch at an exclusive private location.
Join us as we “Kick-Off” the Concours weekend with our hugely popular “Start Your Engines” party.
Consume your favorite cocktails and boutique wines from Adobe Road Winery and sample hearty hors d’oeuvres as you you enjoy the ambience of an exclusive, historic venue.
This event sells out every year… don’t miss it!
Want the best seat in the show? Elevate your Concours experience as a guest in the Patron Pavilion.
Your Patron Pavilion badge will include admittance to the show on Sunday and entrance to our fully catered tent with optimal viewing of the stage and the show cars as they drive up to receive their awards.
We will be welcoming our Patron Pavilion guests with a light breakfast and espresso bar cart in the morning, followed by lunch and a collection of desserts.
In addition to a hosted bar, Patron Pavilion guests will also have access to complimentary wine tasting flights from our partner vintner, Adobe Road Winery.
You may purchase an individual ticket or reserve a table for the exclusive use of you and 9 guests for the day.
Always sells out, so get your tickets early!
Note: NO pets allowed
Want the best seats in the show? Elevate your Concours experience as a guest in the Patron Pavilion.
Your Patron Pavilion badges will include admittance to the show on Sunday and entrance to our fully catered tent with optimal viewing of the stage and the show cars as they drive up to receive their awards.
We will be welcoming our Patron Pavilion guests with a light breakfast and espresso bar cart in the morning, followed by lunch and a collection of desserts.
In addition to a hosted bar, Patron Pavilion guests will also have access to complimentary wine tasting flights from our partner vintner, Adobe Road Winery.
You may purchase an individual ticket or reserve a table for the exclusive use of you and 9 guests for the day.
Always sells out, so get your tickets early!
Note: NO pets allowed.
Patron ticket for one child under 12 at the Patron Pavilion. All children must be accompanied by an adult Patron Pavilion ticket holder at all times.
$
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