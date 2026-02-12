Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Historical Castle Tours

276 Cacapon Rd

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA

General Admission
$25

General Admission: Admits one guest ages 6 and older.

Children 5 years old and under
Free

Children Ages 5 and Under: Free admission, but please reserve a complimentary ticket for each child so we can account for all guests. Please note that the tour lasts approximately one hour and twenty minutes, which may be challenging for very young children. We encourage parents to use their discretion when deciding whether the tour is appropriate for their little ones.

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