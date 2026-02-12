2026 Historical Castle Tours

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About this event
General Admission: Admits one guest ages 6 and older.
Children Ages 5 and Under: Free admission, but please reserve a complimentary ticket for each child so we can account for all guests. Please note that the tour lasts approximately one hour and twenty minutes, which may be challenging for very young children. We encourage parents to use their discretion when deciding whether the tour is appropriate for their little ones.
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