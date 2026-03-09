One Family

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One Family

About this event

2026 Hmong American Day Festival VENDORS

3001 White Bear Ave

St Paul, MN 55109, USA

Main Food Vendor
$1,900

Any food vendor that is selling main entrees and meals. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

Specialty Food Vendor
$1,400

Any food vendor that is selling appetizers, desserts, or drinks. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

Merchandise Vendors
$250

This includes all merchandise sellers, non-profit organizations, and/or informational booths. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

Entertainment, Rides, and Games Vendor
$500

**$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**

$100 Refundable DEPOSIT
$100

This is for vendors who already PAID and need to pay $100 refundable deposit.

Youth Vendor
$40

This is for Youth Vendors under the age of 18 who are selling hand-made merchandise. Other merchandise need to pre-approve.

Speciality Sponsor
$900
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