2026 Hmong American Day Festival VENDORS

Hosted by
About this event
Any food vendor that is selling main entrees and meals. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**
Any food vendor that is selling appetizers, desserts, or drinks. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**
This includes all merchandise sellers, non-profit organizations, and/or informational booths. **$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**
**$100 DEPOSIT IS INCLUDED IN PRICE**
This is for vendors who already PAID and need to pay $100 refundable deposit.
This is for Youth Vendors under the age of 18 who are selling hand-made merchandise. Other merchandise need to pre-approve.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!