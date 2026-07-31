2026 Holiday Craft Fair Vendor Registration

ALL BOOTH REGISTRATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AFTER NOVEMBER 1st.

Booth spaces will consist of a 10X10’ carpeted floor space area, minimum 6’ table (while available) and 2 chairs. A black plastic tablecloth will be provided, however you are welcome to decorate your booth and area to your preference. Once main area booths are sold out, overflow booths will be offered but will not include a table or chairs. Access to power will not be guaranteed.

Booth space will be reserved on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis. No moving/swapping of spaces will be permitted. Booths will not be “held”, only payment in full with secure a space.

Set-up will begin at 8AM on the day of the event with doors opening to the public at 10AM. Event will close at 2PM.

All vendor items must be removed from the premises no later than 4PM on the day of the event.

All items remaining will be considered property of Cstone Church and will be donated or disposed of.

Neither Cstone Church/Cornerstone Assembly nor any of its affiliates, partners or members are responsible for loss, damage, theft or injury to persons or property.

Any display or signage must be secured using removable tape or fasteners. No permanent tape or glue is to be used on the floor, chairs or tables.