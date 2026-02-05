2026 Holiday House Tour Sponsorship Form

Hosted by
About this event
Benefits include:
• Premium full business logo placement on the following:
– Holiday House Tour signage at Pratt House/Town Hall
– Holiday House Tour Banner over West Avenue (for 2 weeks before the event)
– Holiday House Tour print materials including flyers, tickets, and tear pads
– Holiday House Tour e-ticket
– Featured location on the event webpage with a link to your business page
– At least two (2) unique Holiday House Tour event e-blasts distributed to over 1,200 members/friends of EHS
• A prominently placed full-page ad (inside front cover or inside back cover) in our Holiday House Tour booklet ($400 value) and name printed on the front of the event booklet
• Special acknowledgment in the EHS annual newsletter (with a reach of over 4,500 locations)
• Print and social media coverage acknowledging your sponsorship
• Fourteen (14) tickets to the Holiday House Tour ($840 value)
• Invitation for two (2) guests to the special event wrap-up party hosted at a private home
Benefits include:
• Priority business logo placement on the following:
– Holiday House Tour signage at Pratt House/Town Hall
– Holiday House Tour print marketing materials flyers and tear pads
– The event webpage with a link to your business page
– At least two (2) unique Holiday House Tour event e-blasts distributed to over 1,200 members/friends of EHS
• A full-page ad in the front ten pages of our Holiday House Tour Passport Booklet ($400 value)
• Acknowledgment in the EHS annual newsletter (with a reach of over 4,500 locations)
• Print and social media coverage acknowledging your sponsorship
• Ten (10) tickets to the Holiday House Tour ($600 value)
• Invitation for two (2) guests to the special event wrap-up party hosted at a private home
• Prime logo placement on the following:
– Holiday House Tour flyers throughout Essex, Centerbrook & Ivoryton, and neighboring towns
– The event webpage with a link to your business page
– At least two (2) unique Holiday House Tour event e-blasts distributed to over 1,200 members/friends of EHS
• A half-page ad in our Holiday House Tour Passport Booklet ($200 value)
• Acknowledgment in the EHS annual newsletter (with a reach of over 4,500 locations)
• Print and social media coverage acknowledging your sponsorship
• Four (4) tickets to the Holiday House Tour ($240 value)
• Prime logo placement on the following:
– Holiday House Tour flyers throughout downtown Essex, Centerbrook & Ivoryton
– The event webpage with a link to your business page
– At least four (2) unique Holiday House Tour event E-Blasts distributed to over 1,200 members/friends of EHS
• A quarter-page ad (horizontal or vertical) in our Holiday House Tour Passport Booklet ($100 Value)
• Acknowledgment in the EHS annual newsletter (with a reach of 4,500 locations)
• Print and social media coverage acknowledging your sponsorship
• Two (2) tickets to the Holiday House Tour ($120 value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!