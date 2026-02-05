2026 Holiday House Tour Sponsorship Form

Benefits include:

• Premium full business logo placement on the following:

– Holiday House Tour signage at Pratt House/Town Hall

– Holiday House Tour Banner over West Avenue (for 2 weeks before the event)

– Holiday House Tour print materials including flyers, tickets, and tear pads

– Holiday House Tour e-ticket

– Featured location on the event webpage with a link to your business page

– At least two (2) unique Holiday House Tour event e-blasts distributed to over 1,200 members/friends of EHS

• A prominently placed full-page ad (inside front cover or inside back cover) in our Holiday House Tour booklet ($400 value) and name printed on the front of the event booklet

• Special acknowledgment in the EHS annual newsletter (with a reach of over 4,500 locations)

• Print and social media coverage acknowledging your sponsorship

• Fourteen (14) tickets to the Holiday House Tour ($840 value)

• Invitation for two (2) guests to the special event wrap-up party hosted at a private home