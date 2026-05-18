2026 Holiday in the Park ~ Grand Night Parade Float Registration (Step 1 of 2)

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About this event
This category applies to current elected officials or political office holders who wish to participate in the parade as part of their current public role. ONE MOTORIZED VEHICLE PER ELECTED OFFICIAL ALLOWED.
Examples: Mayor, city council members, state representatives, county commissioners, school board members, congressmen, or judges currently in office.
This category is for businesses or for-profit entities that provide a product or service and are NOT classified as non-profit, not-for-profit, or 501(c)(3).
Examples: Local restaurants, retail shops, insurance agents, real estate offices, banks, plumbers, attorneys, gyms, car dealerships, salons, or other commercial based businesses promoting their services.
This category is for community-based groups such as, social groups, local residents, non-incorporated networking groups, neighborhood groups, families, civic clubs, youth groups, sports leagues, etc. that are participating for community representation rather than business promotion.
Examples: Little League, non-school affiliated (bands, choir, dance, drill team, cheerleaders, and theatre groups), local civic clubs, PTA organizations, neighborhood associations, local friends clubs or groups, etc.
This category is for organizations that are non-profit or categorized as 501c3. Proof of active 501c3 or non-profit certification must be provided.
Examples: Churches, school related organizations, scout troops, etc.
*LCPO is committed to "Bringing Magic to Main Street" by bringing together the community for the holidays. Please note the $10 fee covers admin and insurance fees.
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