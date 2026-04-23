2026 Holiday Market Dec. 5, 2026

About this event
This will be located in the Main Gym, Aux Gym or lobby. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
This will be located in the Main Gym or the Aux Gym. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
This will be located in the Main Gym or the Aux Gym. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
This will be located in the Main Gym or the Aux Gym. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)
Space is already reserved.
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