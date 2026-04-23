Conner Band Boosters

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Conner Band Boosters

About this event

2026 Holiday Market Dec. 5, 2026

3310 Cougar Path

Hebron, KY 41048, USA

Single 10x10 Space
$50

This will be located in the Main Gym, Aux Gym or lobby. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Double 10x20 Space
$100

This will be located in the Main Gym or the Aux Gym. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Single 10x10 Space WITH Electric
$75

This will be located in the Main Gym or the Aux Gym. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Double 10x20 Space WITH Electric
$125

This will be located in the Main Gym or the Aux Gym. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Hallway Single 12x5 Space
$30

This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Hallway Double 24x5 Space
$60

This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Hallway Single 12x5 WITH Electric
$50

This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Hallway Double 24x5 WITH Electric
$80

This will be located in the Lobby or one of the Main Hallways. (Electrical spaces ARE limited! This will be first come first serve, Payment MUST be made to reserve spot.)

Tom's Coffee item
Tom's Coffee
$30

Space is already reserved.

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