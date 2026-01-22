Rotary Club of Holiday

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Holiday

About this event

2026 Rotary Club of Holiday Chasco Fiesta Street Parade

Downtown New Port Richey

New Port Richey, FL, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

You receive:

  1. Exclusive sponsorship
  2. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  3. Float entry in the parade
  4. Two large banners - placed at the beginning of the parade and in front of your entry
Grand Marshal Sponsor
$5,000

You receive:

  1. Exclusive sponsorship
  2. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  3. Float entry in the parade
  4. One large banner - placed in front of your entry
Premier Sponsor
$2,500

You receive:

  1. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  2. Float entry in the parade
  3. Large logo on sponsor banner
Patriotic Sponsor
$1,000

You receive:

  1. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  2. Float entry in the parade
  3. Logo on sponsor banner
Community Sponsor
$500

You receive:

  1. Name on all marketing material, print and social media
  2. Float entry in the parade
  3. Name on sponsor banner
General Parade Float Krewes/Business
$250

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer.

Car & Truck Clubs
$150

Corvette, Jeep, and Truck Clubs. Group is limited to twelve (12) vehicles. If you have more than twelve you will need to purchase two (maximum) spots.

Non-Profit Parade Float
$150

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer.

Fraternal Organization
$150

Shriner, Elks, Moose, Rotary Clubs, and etc. One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer.

Military Units
Free

We welcome well-running new or vintage military equipment and apparatus.

Sheriff, Police, Fire Rescue, City & County officials
Free

Limited to:

Sheriff's Office, Police, Fire/Rescue Departments, City & County Entries.

Horse Units
Free

Reserved for Sheriff's Mounted Posse. Entry MUST have a pooper scooper. NO EXCEPTIONS!

School Bands
Free

One marching band. Includes one self-powered vehicle towing and trailer.

Schools/ROTC
Free

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer.

Scout Troops
Free

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!