2026 Holiday Shoppes Fundraiser Nov. 13-15 test

Hosted by
About this event
Syracuse, NY 13209, USA - Horticulture Building
Tickets are good for Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Join us for an exclusive experience Friday, Nov. 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. Enjoy two complimentary drinks, hearty hors d’oeuvres from CopperTop Tavern, live music, and access to all our artisans. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Syracuse and its mission to build a better CNY community.
Get ready to move and shop! Join us Saturday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. for a 50-minute mat Pilates class with Emily Henderson of Soma Movement. Bring your own mat and arrive to the Horticulture Building by 9:15 a.m. to check in (class starts sharply at 9:30). Tickets include entry to both the class and Holiday Shoppes fundraiser. All participants must sign a waiver, which will be linked in your confirmation email.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!