2026 Holiday Shoppes Fundraiser Nov. 13-15 test

Get ready to move and shop! Join us Saturday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. for a 50-minute mat Pilates class with Emily Henderson of Soma Movement. Bring your own mat and arrive to the Horticulture Building by 9:15 a.m. to check in (class starts sharply at 9:30). Tickets include entry to both the class and Holiday Shoppes fundraiser. All participants must sign a waiver, which will be linked in your confirmation email.