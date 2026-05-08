2026 Hollidaysburg Cheerleading Mini Camps

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Join us in learning a performance style routine during a practice day on August 15th, 9am-11:30am. Then meet us at our showcase on August 21th at 6pm to perform your routine in front of your friends, family, and cheer community!
Deadline: July 15, 2026
Join us for BOTH Summer and Fall Mini Camps! Read descriptions of both tickets!
Join us in learning game day cheers and routine on practice days September 15th & 16th, 6pm-8pm.
Mini campers will cheer the first quarter of the home game on September 18th. We will meet in the 9th grade gym by 6pm, and enter into the game together. Pick-up will be at the home side concession stand at the gate that enters the field after the first quarter.
Deadline: August 15, 2026
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