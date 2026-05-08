2026 Hollidaysburg Cheerleading Mini Camps

Join us in learning game day cheers and routine on practice days September 15th & 16th, 6pm-8pm.

Mini campers will cheer the first quarter of the home game on September 18th. We will meet in the 9th grade gym by 6pm, and enter into the game together. Pick-up will be at the home side concession stand at the gate that enters the field after the first quarter.

Deadline: August 15, 2026



