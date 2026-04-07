International Alliance Communion

Hosted by

International Alliance Communion

About this event

2026 Holy Convocation

400 Speer Rd

Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA

Bishops/Apostles/Prophets Admission
$350

Registration fee for Bishops, Apostles, and Prophets. This fee will serve as your annual dues.

Overseers/Pastors Admission
$300

Registration fee for Overseers and Pastors. This fee will serve as your annual dues.

Elders (who are not pastors) Admission
$250

Registration fee for Elders who are not Pastors. This fee will serve as your annual dues.

Ministers/Evangelists Admission
$200

Registration fee for Ministers and Evangelists. This fee will serve as your annual dues.

Deacons/Deaconess/Adjutants Admission
$150

Registration fee for Deacons, Deaconess, and Adjutants. This fee will serve as your annual dues.

Lay Member Admission
$100

Registration fee for Lay Members. Members of the IAC without a specific title. This fee will serve as your annual dues.

General Admission
$50

Registration fee for attendance at Holy Convocation.

Annual Church Dues
$1,200

Annual church dues for churches a part of the IAC organization.

Other
Pay what you can

This option is if you are unable to pay the full amount for your respective office or for church dues.

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