2026 Holy Convocation

About this event
Registration fee for Bishops, Apostles, and Prophets. This fee will serve as your annual dues.
Registration fee for Overseers and Pastors. This fee will serve as your annual dues.
Registration fee for Elders who are not Pastors. This fee will serve as your annual dues.
Registration fee for Ministers and Evangelists. This fee will serve as your annual dues.
Registration fee for Deacons, Deaconess, and Adjutants. This fee will serve as your annual dues.
Registration fee for Lay Members. Members of the IAC without a specific title. This fee will serve as your annual dues.
Registration fee for attendance at Holy Convocation.
Annual church dues for churches a part of the IAC organization.
This option is if you are unable to pay the full amount for your respective office or for church dues.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!