2026 Holy Pascha Memorial Luminaries

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Single Memorial Luminary – $5
Honor a loved one this Pascha with a beautiful memorial luminary. Your luminary will be placed at the church on Holy Friday night, symbolizing prayers for those we remember and those we hold in our hearts.
Purchase three memorial luminaries to honor multiple loved ones or prayer intentions. Each luminary will be displayed at the church on Holy Friday night, illuminating our prayers and remembrance.
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