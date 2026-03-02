St Basil the Great Philoptochos Society Chapter 8056

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St Basil the Great Philoptochos Society Chapter 8056

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2026 Holy Pascha Memorial Luminaries

🌟 SINGLE Holy Pascha Memorial Luminaries 🌟 item
🌟 SINGLE Holy Pascha Memorial Luminaries 🌟
$7

Single Memorial Luminary – $5
Honor a loved one this Pascha with a beautiful memorial luminary. Your luminary will be placed at the church on Holy Friday night, symbolizing prayers for those we remember and those we hold in our hearts.

Set of 3 Memorial Luminaries item
Set of 3 Memorial Luminaries
$20

Purchase three memorial luminaries to honor multiple loved ones or prayer intentions. Each luminary will be displayed at the church on Holy Friday night, illuminating our prayers and remembrance.

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