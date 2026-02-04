HOLY WEEK MISSIONS 2026

WOMEN'S SHELTER / BEDS FOR KIDS: This mission is only available for those that are 18 years and older. This team will serve the residents of Montgomery County Women's Center, which is an undisclosed shelter for women and children in the Conroe area. They will organize Easter activities there on Friday and spend time with the residents. On Saturday, they will serve bright and early with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to deliver & assemble beds for children in need in the Humble area.