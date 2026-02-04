HOLY WEEK MISSIONS 2026

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About this event
All slots for missions are currently filled. Add your name to the waiting list. If a spot opens up on a team, you will be contacted.
PRAYER WARRIORS: Praying the Rosary throughout the day, interceding for the missionaries and all the people being served during Holy Week. This team will also offer support at the parish as needed. Kids track available.
DOOR-TO-DOOR: Inviting people in the nearby neighborhoods to participate in the parish liturgies, as well as offering to pray for their intentions.
EASTER BASKETS: Putting together the baskets with food donations and other items, and distributing them to families on Saturday. Kids track available on Friday only.
EASTER BASKETS: Putting together the baskets with food donations and other items, and distributing them to families on Saturday. Kids track available on Friday only.
EASTER FESTIVAL / FOOD BANK: Putting together Easter activities for the children of a low-income elementary school in the Conroe area on Friday. On Saturday, this team will serve bright and early at the Houston Food Bank by sorting and organizing food donations at their warehouse.
ADOPT A GRANDPARENT: Visiting the elderly residents of the nursing homes, playing games, praying and spending time with them. Friday at Avanti and Saturday at Broadmoor.
ADOPT A GRANDPARENT / FOOD BANK: On Friday, this team will serve bright and early at the Houston Food Bank by sorting and organizing food donations at their warehouse. On Saturday, they will visit the elderly residents of The Forum and The Village nursing homes, playing games, praying and spending time with them
EASTER FESTIVAL / FOOD DISTRIBUTION: On Friday, this team will go to the H-town Dream Center in Splendora, TX to help with their food and clothing distribution, and to prep materials for Saturday event. On Saturday, they will help with the Easter Celebration for 150 families in need. Please note this mission starts at 8:30 am
GUARDIAN ANGEL CLOSET: Sorting and organizing clothing donations at SSJ, and then distributing them to the families in need at the parish. Kids track available.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Prepare and serve a lunch meal to the residents of the Mission of Yahweh in Houston on Friday. On Saturday, serving at Terry's Table food distribution to those in need in Conroe.
MISSION OF YAHWEH: Preparing the mission/activities on Friday (from the SSJ campus) and on Saturday, this team will be serving the residents of Mission of Yahweh in Houston by organizing Easter activities (Easter egg hunt, arts & crafts, prayer/reflection for the women, etc). The Mission of Yahweh is a faith-based shelter that empowers, enriches and restores the lives of homeless women and children, and provides outreach services to communities in need.
SERVE THE HOMELESS: On Friday, organize donations of socks and shoes and homeless care packages at the parish. On Saturday, they will be distributed to the homeless population in downtown Houston and praying for them.
CABIN FIX-UP FOR FOSTER KIDS: This team will head out to Porter, TX to help fix up, paint, and clean a recreation cabin for foster kids. They will also bring donation items such as blankets, pijamas, and games
ADOPT A GRANDPARENT / WATERWAY PREP: On Friday, visiting the elderly residents of the Landing nursing home, playing games, praying and spending time with them. On Saturday, the team will provide support at the parish and preparation for the Waterway mission.
ADOPT A GRANDPARENT: Visiting the elderly residents of the nursing homes, playing games, praying and spending time with them. Friday at Sundale and Saturday at the Woodlands Nursing and Rehab Center.
WOMEN'S SHELTER / BEDS FOR KIDS: This mission is only available for those that are 18 years and older. This team will serve the residents of Montgomery County Women's Center, which is an undisclosed shelter for women and children in the Conroe area. They will organize Easter activities there on Friday and spend time with the residents. On Saturday, they will serve bright and early with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to deliver & assemble beds for children in need in the Humble area.
HOUSTON PARISH MISSION: On Friday this team will gather at SSJ to prepare activities for Saturday at St. Patrick's parish in Houston. There on Saturday morning, they will accompany Our Lady in prayer during her time of sorrow, as well as guide the children in craft activities. The goal is to spread the Holy Week Missions spirit to the parish.
LOGISTICS / KITCHEN: This team will support the overall Missions effort with logistics as well as food preparation for missionaries at the parish. This team will have an earlier schedule than most in order to prepare breakfast for the missionaries.
For High School students ONLY
Packing List:
Sleeping bag, Pillow, Towel, Toiletries, Appropriate PJs, Bible, Journal/notebook, Rosary, Snacks, Water bottle, Change of clothes.
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Note: For those participating in the overnight mission activities, an OVERNIGHT ticket must be added separately
Adult Chaperones for YOUTH Groups. Help is needed to drive the kids to their mission sites on Good Friday and Holy Saturday. All mission sites are located in the Woodlands/Conroe area. Meeting point is Sts. Simon & Jude.
EASTER FESTIVAL (HOUSTON): Preparing the mission on Friday and on Saturday, this team will be serving the residents of a low income community in Houston by organizing Easter activities (Easter egg hunt, arts & crafts, prayer/reflection, confessions etc)
(Saturday only) BEDS FOR KIDS: This team will participate with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to assemble & deliver beds for children in need in the Atascocita/Humble area.
OPEN DOOR is a faith- and evidence-based recovery and rehabilitation program dedicated to transforming the lives of men who are severely addicted, homeless, disabled, or struggling with poverty. Missionaries will serve by building relationships with the residents, sharing moments of prayer and fellowship, and supporting the community through service activities that promote dignity, hope, and spiritual renewal.
SANTA MARIA is Texas’ largest multi-site residential and outpatient substance use treatment center, providing comprehensive care for pregnant and parenting women and their children. Missionaries will serve the community by accompanying residents, helping with activities for mothers and children, and offering moments of prayer, encouragement, and support to families working toward healing and restoration.
Missionaries will visit the residents of Carriage Inn in Katy, a senior living community dedicated to providing quality care and enriching programs for elderly residents and individuals with special needs. Throughout the mission, volunteers will spend time with residents through conversation, games, prayer, and companionship, bringing joy and reminding them that they are seen, valued, and loved.
NERY'S PROMISE provides a safe and nurturing environment for children and families in Richmond, Texas, offering warm meals, educational activities, and Bible-based formation. Missionaries will serve families by helping facilitate activities for children, assisting with meal service, and sharing moments of prayer and joy that help strengthen the sense of community and faith.
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Additional Bandana
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