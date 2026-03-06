2026 HOLY WEEK MISSIONS 2026

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Praying the Rosary throughout the day, interceding for the missionaries and all the people being served during Holy Week. This team will also offer support at the parish as needed. Kids track available.
Inviting people in the nearby neighborhoods to participate in the parish liturgies, as well as offering to pray for their intentions.
Putting together the baskets with food donations and other items, and distributing them to families on Saturday. Kids track available on Friday only.
Putting together the baskets with food donations and other items, and distributing them to families on Saturday. Kids track available on Friday only.
Putting together Easter activities for the children of a low-income elementary school in the Conroe area on Friday. On Saturday, this team will serve in the Houston Food Bank by sorting and organizing food donations at their warehouse.
Visiting the elderly residents of the nursing homes, playing games, praying and spending time with them. Friday at Avanti and Saturday at Broadmoor.
On Friday, this team will serve in the Houston Food Bank by sorting and organizing food donations at their warehouse. On Saturday, they will visit the elderly residents of the Hope Adult Care nursing home, playing games, praying and spending time with them
On Friday, this team will go to the center in Splendora, TX to help with their food and clothing distribution, and to prep materials for Saturday event. On Saturday, they will help with the Easter Celebration for 150 families in need.
Sorting and organizing clothing donations, and then distributing them to the families in need at the parish. Kids track available.
Serving this community in Houston by organizing a Via Crucis/Crosswalk for prayers, as well as other Easter activities working with the ministries of St. Patrick's.
Prepare and serve a lunch meal to the residents of the Mission of Yahweh in Houston on Friday. On Saturday, serving at Terry's Table food distribution to those in need in Conroe.
Preparing the mission on Friday (from the SSJ campus) and on Saturday, this team will be serving the residents of Mission of Yahweh in Houston by organizing Easter activities (Easter egg hunt, arts & crafts, prayer/reflection for the women, etc)
On Friday, organize donations of socks and shoes and homeless care packages at the parish. On Saturday, they will be distributed to the homeless population in downtown Houston and praying for them.
To be determined
On Friday, visiting the elderly residents of the Landing nursing home, playing games, praying and spending time with them. On Saturday, the team will provide support at the parish and preparation for the Waterway mission.
Visiting the elderly residents of the nursing homes, playing games, praying and spending time with them. Friday at Sundale and Saturday at the Woodlands Nursing and Rehab Center.
This team will serve the residents of Montgomery County Women's Center, which is an undisclosed shelter for women and children in the Conroe area. They will organize Easter activities there on Friday and spend time with the residents. On Saturday, they will participate with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to distribute and put together beds for children in need in the Atascocita/Humble area. This mission is only available for those that are 18 years and older.
This team will support the overall Missions effort with logistics as well as food preparation for missionaries at the parish. This team will have an earlier schedule than most in order to prepare breakfast for the missionaries.
Packing List:
Sleeping bag, Pillow, Towel, Toiletries, Appropriate PJs, Bible, Journal/notebook, Rosary, Snacks, Water bottle, Change of clothes.
Adults Chaperones for YOUTH Groups . Meet @ SS&J
Preparing the mission on Friday (from the SSJ campus) and on Saturday, this team will be serving the residents of a low income community in Houston by organizing Easter activities (Easter egg hunt, arts & crafts, prayer/reflection, confessions etc)
(Saturday only) This team will participate with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to distribute and put together beds for children in need in the Atascocita/Humble area.
Open Door is a faith- and evidence-based recovery and rehabilitation program dedicated to transforming the lives of men who are severely addicted, homeless, disabled, or struggling with poverty. Missionaries will serve by building relationships with the residents, sharing moments of prayer and fellowship, and supporting the community through service activities that promote dignity, hope, and spiritual renewal.
Santa Maria is Texas’ largest multi-site residential and outpatient substance use treatment center, providing comprehensive care for pregnant and parenting women and their children. Missionaries will serve the community by accompanying residents, helping with activities for mothers and children, and offering moments of prayer, encouragement, and support to families working toward healing and restoration.
Missionaries will visit the residents of Carriage Inn in Katy, a senior living community dedicated to providing quality care and enriching programs for elderly residents and individuals with special needs. Throughout the mission, volunteers will spend time with residents through conversation, games, prayer, and companionship, bringing joy and reminding them that they are seen, valued, and loved.
Nery’s Promise provides a safe and nurturing environment for children and families in Richmond, Texas, offering warm meals, educational activities, and Bible-based formation. Missionaries will serve families by helping facilitate activities for children, assisting with meal service, and sharing moments of prayer and joy that help strengthen the sense of community and faith.
Thank you for your interest in participating in our Holy Week Missions. Add your family to our waiting list for an opportunity to participate.
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