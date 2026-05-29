Park Ridge Baseball/Softball Inc.

Hosted by

Park Ridge Baseball/Softball Inc.

About this event

2026 Home Run Derby at the Uncle Sam Slam

25 Busse Hwy

Park Ridge, IL 60068, USA

8u - Home Run Derby Admission
$30

1 Player Admission to the 8u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam

9u - Home Run Derby Admission
$30

1 Player Admission to the 9u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam

10u - Home Run Derby Admission
$30

1 Player Admission to the 10u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam

11u - Home Run Derby Admission
$30

1 Player Admission to the 11u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam

12u - Home Run Derby Admission
$30

1 Player Admission to the 12u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam

13u - Home Run Derby Admission
$30

1 Player Admission to the 13u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam

14u - Home Run Derby Admission
$30

1 Player Admission to the 14u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam

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