2026 Home Run Derby at the Uncle Sam Slam

About this event
1 Player Admission to the 8u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam
1 Player Admission to the 9u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam
1 Player Admission to the 10u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam
1 Player Admission to the 11u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam
1 Player Admission to the 12u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam
1 Player Admission to the 13u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam
1 Player Admission to the 14u Division at the 2026 Home Run Derby at the 'Sam Slam
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