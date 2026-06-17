2026 Homecoming Party

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Camp Shields
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Secure your spot early and join us for a night of school pride, fellowship, music, dancing, and unforgettable homecoming memories. Includes access to the Homecoming Stroll Competition and all event activities.
Join us for a night of school pride, fellowship, music, dancing, and unforgettable homecoming memories. Includes access to the Homecoming Stroll Competition and all event activities.
$
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