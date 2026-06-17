A group of young adults in school-themed attire poses for a photo in front of a lively crowd at a homecoming party.
Okinawa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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Okinawa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

2026 Homecoming Party

Crows Nest

Camp Shields

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Early Bird Homecoming Pass
$25
Available until Sep 23

Secure your spot early and join us for a night of school pride, fellowship, music, dancing, and unforgettable homecoming memories. Includes access to the Homecoming Stroll Competition and all event activities.

Homecoming Pass
$30

Join us for a night of school pride, fellowship, music, dancing, and unforgettable homecoming memories. Includes access to the Homecoming Stroll Competition and all event activities.

Add a donation for Okinawa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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