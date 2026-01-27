Los Angeles Adventist Academy Alumni Association

2026 Homecoming Weekend - Registration

846 E El Segundo Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90059, USA

Presidential Spotlight - Thursday 7:00 p.m.
Vespers - Friday 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy vespers.

Choir Rehearsal - Friday 8:15 p.m.
Rehearse to sing with the Alumni Choir.

Sabbath Services and Lunch
Come enjoy Sabbath School, Church and AY with your fellow alumni. Lunch is included.

Old Skool Social
Domino challenges, Uno games, come and enjoy whatever you passions are.

Association Meeting
The annual Association meeting allows members to receive reports of activities in the past year and to elect officers. This year elections will be held for 10 Members At Large and any vacant positions.

Zoom Link - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84256558216?pwd=SnhWOHZIbzJHU0ZiWkNWbTBGVk9yUT09

Alumni Basketball Games
Basketball tournaments, between the odd numbered classes and the even numbered classes on Sunday afternoon

