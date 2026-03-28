Learning Beyond Boundaries Inc

Hosted by

Learning Beyond Boundaries Inc

About this event

2026 Homeschool Field Day Sponsorship Opportunities – Learning Beyond Boundaries

14477 Baptist Camp Rd

Harvest, AL 35749, USA

🐴 Hobby Horse Sponsor
$25

Business name displayed on a hobby horse during our Field Day parade

Recognition during the event

🎯 Game Sponsor
$100

Business name displayed at a game station

Recognition during the event

You will have the opportunity to select your preferred game after registration

🏁 Team Sponsor
$400

Sponsor one of our Field Day teams

Business name displayed at the team tent and on the team sign carried throughout the event

Recognition in event posts leading up to Field Day

Verbal recognition during the event

🏆 Event Sponsor
$750

Prominent banner placement at the registration area (high visibility throughout the event)


Recognition in event posts leading up to Field Day


Verbal recognition during the event


Opportunity to connect with families during the event


"Limited to two Event Sponsors*

Add a donation for Learning Beyond Boundaries Inc

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