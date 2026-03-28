2026 Homeschool Field Day Sponsorship Opportunities – Learning Beyond Boundaries

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About this event
Business name displayed on a hobby horse during our Field Day parade
Recognition during the event
Business name displayed at a game station
Recognition during the event
You will have the opportunity to select your preferred game after registration
Sponsor one of our Field Day teams
Business name displayed at the team tent and on the team sign carried throughout the event
Recognition in event posts leading up to Field Day
Verbal recognition during the event
Prominent banner placement at the registration area (high visibility throughout the event)
Recognition in event posts leading up to Field Day
Verbal recognition during the event
Opportunity to connect with families during the event
"Limited to two Event Sponsors*
$
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