2026 Homeschool Science Fair

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This ticket includes free participation in the February 27, 2026 Workshop. Please choose this ticket if you plan to participate in the Science Fair as a Junior Scientist (ages 8 to early middle school).
This ticket includes free participation in the February 27, 2026 Workshop. Please choose this ticket if you plan to participate in the Science Fair as a Senior Scientist (advanced middle and high school).
If you do not wish to participate in the Science Fair, but would like to attend the Workshop on February 27, 2026, please select this ticket type. This ticket is for the Junior Scientist Workshop only.
If you do not wish to participate in the Science Fair, but would like to attend the Workshop on February 27, 2026, please select this ticket type. This ticket is for the Senior Scientist Workshop only.
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