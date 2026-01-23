2026 Homestead Seafood & Stone Crab Festival

Only 1 Available

Be the headline partner of the 2026 Homestead Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, one of South Dade’s most anticipated annual events welcoming 20,000–25,000 attendees.

As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand receives exclusive naming rights, premier placement across all event promotions, and maximum on-site visibility. This is a high-impact opportunity to align your brand with community leadership, education, and local impact.

Includes:

Exclusive event naming rights

Logo on all promotional materials and main stage banner

Speaking opportunity during the festival

VIP tent space (20’ x 20’)

10 VIP passes

Front logo placement on official event T-shirt

Featured placement on website and social media

🎓 All sponsorship proceeds support local student scholarships.