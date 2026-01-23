Rotary Club Of Homestead Charitable Foundation Inc

Rotary Club Of Homestead Charitable Foundation Inc

2026 Homestead Seafood & Stone Crab Festival

1601 SE 28th Ave.

Homestead, FL 33035, USA

Presenting Sponsor - (Only 1 Available)
$25,000

Only 1 Available

Be the headline partner of the 2026 Homestead Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, one of South Dade’s most anticipated annual events welcoming 20,000–25,000 attendees.

As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand receives exclusive naming rights, premier placement across all event promotions, and maximum on-site visibility. This is a high-impact opportunity to align your brand with community leadership, education, and local impact.

Includes:

  • Exclusive event naming rights
  • Logo on all promotional materials and main stage banner
  • Speaking opportunity during the festival
  • VIP tent space (20’ x 20’)
  • 10 VIP passes
  • Front logo placement on official event T-shirt
  • Featured placement on website and social media

🎓 All sponsorship proceeds support local student scholarships.

Diamond Sponsor - (Only 2 Available)
$15,000

2 Available

Diamond Sponsors receive premier visibility and strong brand activation throughout the festival, making this an ideal level for businesses seeking high exposure and community engagement.

Includes:

  • Entrance and stage banners
  • VIP tent space (15’ x 15’)
  • Logo placement on T-shirt sleeve
  • 8 VIP passes
  • Website and social media recognition

🤝 Show your commitment to the community while engaging thousands of attendees.

Platinum Sponsor - (Most Popular)
$5,000

Most Popular

The Platinum level offers excellent value and visibility, making it a favorite among sponsors who want strong brand recognition without top-tier pricing.

Includes:

  • Large logo on the back of the official event T-shirt
  • Tent space (10’ x 15’)
  • 6 VIP passes
  • Website and social media mention

🎉 A great balance of exposure and affordability for growing brands.

Gold Sponsor - (Second Most Popular)
$2,500

Second Most Popular

The Gold Sponsor level is perfect for local businesses looking for meaningful exposure and direct engagement with festival attendees.

Includes:

  • Logo on event signage
  • Logo on the back of the official event T-shirt
  • Tent space (12’ x 12’)
  • 4 VIP passes
  • Website mention

🦀 A high-ROI sponsorship opportunity with strong on-site presence.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver Sponsors receive visibility while supporting a cause that directly benefits local students and nonprofits.

Includes:

  • Logo on shared sponsor banner
  • 2 VIP passes

🎓 An accessible way to support the community and be part of a signature event.

Scholar Sponsor
$500

Scholar Sponsors directly support local student scholarships, helping fund education opportunities for deserving students in our community.

Includes:

  • Name listed as a Scholarship Supporter

❤️ A meaningful way to give back and invest in the future of our community.

