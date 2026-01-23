2026 Homestead Seafood & Stone Crab Festival

About this event
Only 1 Available
Be the headline partner of the 2026 Homestead Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, one of South Dade’s most anticipated annual events welcoming 20,000–25,000 attendees.
As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand receives exclusive naming rights, premier placement across all event promotions, and maximum on-site visibility. This is a high-impact opportunity to align your brand with community leadership, education, and local impact.
Includes:
🎓 All sponsorship proceeds support local student scholarships.
2 Available
Diamond Sponsors receive premier visibility and strong brand activation throughout the festival, making this an ideal level for businesses seeking high exposure and community engagement.
Includes:
🤝 Show your commitment to the community while engaging thousands of attendees.
Most Popular
The Platinum level offers excellent value and visibility, making it a favorite among sponsors who want strong brand recognition without top-tier pricing.
Includes:
🎉 A great balance of exposure and affordability for growing brands.
Second Most Popular
The Gold Sponsor level is perfect for local businesses looking for meaningful exposure and direct engagement with festival attendees.
Includes:
🦀 A high-ROI sponsorship opportunity with strong on-site presence.
Silver Sponsors receive visibility while supporting a cause that directly benefits local students and nonprofits.
Includes:
🎓 An accessible way to support the community and be part of a signature event.
Scholar Sponsors directly support local student scholarships, helping fund education opportunities for deserving students in our community.
Includes:
❤️ A meaningful way to give back and invest in the future of our community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!