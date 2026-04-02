2026 Homewood Island Vendors

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About this event
Food vendors are invited to participate in Homewood Island 2026 with a 10x10 vending space.
All food vendors must be properly licensed and prepared to operate within city guidelines.
What to Expect:
Next Steps:
Once you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with additional details, including information about the required vendor orientation.
We look forward to having you join us!
Food Truck Vendor Requirements – Freedom Festival 2026
Approved food trucks will be assigned a designated 20’ x 20’ space and must operate within that footprint. Vendors are responsible for their own setup, equipment, and adherence to all safety and operational guidelines, including proper waste disposal and fire safety requirements.
This policy ensures a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all attendees while supporting a diverse and well-managed food vendor environment. the full program with access to all main activities.
Retail Vendor Requirements – Freedom Festival 2026
Vendors will be assigned a designated 10’ x 10’ space and must operate within that footprint. Each vendor is responsible for providing their own tent, tables, chairs, and display setup. All setups must be clean, professional, and safely secured.
Retail items should align with a family-friendly, community-focused environment. The Freedom Festival prioritizes and encourages local and Black-owned businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs offering unique products and services.
This ensures a well-organized marketplace that supports small businesses while enhancing the overall festival experience.
Resource Vendor Requirements – Freedom Festival 2026
Resource vendors are designated for nonprofit organizations, community agencies, and service providers offering information, outreach, and resources to the community. No sales are permitted within this vendor category.
All resource vendors will be assigned a 10’ x 10’ space and are responsible for providing their own tent, tables, chairs, and materials. Setups should be professional, welcoming, and designed to engage attendees through education, services, and community connection.
Organizations are encouraged to provide:
Participation as a resource vendor helps strengthen community access to vital services and supports the overall mission of the Freedom Festival to educate, empower, and connect.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!