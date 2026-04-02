2026 Homewood Island Vendors

Food vendors are invited to participate in Homewood Island 2026 with a 10x10 vending space.

All food vendors must be properly licensed and prepared to operate within city guidelines.

What to Expect:

10x10 designated vendor space

Opportunity to engage with the community and showcase your food

High-traffic, family-friendly event atmosphere

Next Steps:

Once you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with additional details, including information about the required vendor orientation.

We look forward to having you join us!