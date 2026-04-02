African American Leadership Foundation (AALF)

Hosted by

African American Leadership Foundation (AALF)

About this event

2026 Homewood Island Vendors

Frankstown Ave

Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Food Vendor (10 x 10 space)
$70

Food vendors are invited to participate in Homewood Island 2026 with a 10x10 vending space.

All food vendors must be properly licensed and prepared to operate within city guidelines.

What to Expect:

  • 10x10 designated vendor space
  • Opportunity to engage with the community and showcase your food
  • High-traffic, family-friendly event atmosphere

Next Steps:
Once you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with additional details, including information about the required vendor orientation.

We look forward to having you join us!

Food Vendor (Food Trucks Only)
$100

Food Truck Vendor Requirements – Freedom Festival 2026


Approved food trucks will be assigned a designated 20’ x 20’ space and must operate within that footprint. Vendors are responsible for their own setup, equipment, and adherence to all safety and operational guidelines, including proper waste disposal and fire safety requirements.


This policy ensures a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all attendees while supporting a diverse and well-managed food vendor environment. the full program with access to all main activities.

Retail Vendors
$50

Retail Vendor Requirements – Freedom Festival 2026


Vendors will be assigned a designated 10’ x 10’ space and must operate within that footprint. Each vendor is responsible for providing their own tent, tables, chairs, and display setup. All setups must be clean, professional, and safely secured.


Retail items should align with a family-friendly, community-focused environment. The Freedom Festival prioritizes and encourages local and Black-owned businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs offering unique products and services.

This ensures a well-organized marketplace that supports small businesses while enhancing the overall festival experience.

Resource Vendors (No sales are permitted)
$25

Resource Vendor Requirements – Freedom Festival 2026

Resource vendors are designated for nonprofit organizations, community agencies, and service providers offering information, outreach, and resources to the community. No sales are permitted within this vendor category.


All resource vendors will be assigned a 10’ x 10’ space and are responsible for providing their own tent, tables, chairs, and materials. Setups should be professional, welcoming, and designed to engage attendees through education, services, and community connection.

Organizations are encouraged to provide:

  • Informational materials and resources
  • Interactive engagement (sign-ups, screenings, demonstrations, etc.)
  • Giveaways that support awareness and outreach

Participation as a resource vendor helps strengthen community access to vital services and supports the overall mission of the Freedom Festival to educate, empower, and connect.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!