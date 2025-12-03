2026 HoneyBadgers Cooperstown Fundraiser Auction!

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
This item includes four (4) Loge Level seats and one (1) preferred parking pass to a 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers’ home game. The date is mutually agreeable and comes with batting practice passes, during which you can watch both teams take batting practice from the Dodger Stadium ﬁeld.
Starting bid
This item is for four (4) Loge Level seats and one (1) preferred parking pass to a 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers’ home game on a Friday evening. The date is mutually agreeable and comes with postgame access to watch fireworks or a drone show
from the field level in front of the Dodgers’ dugout.
Starting bid
Bid on 4 tickets to an upcoming Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena. Game to be mutually agreed upon by both parties. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $700.00.
Starting bid
Bid on 4 tickets to an upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodgers Stadium. Game to be mutually agreed upon by both parties. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $700.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Freddie Freeman Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $350.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Roki Sasaki Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $350.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Albert Pujols Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Pujols also added "3x MVP, 3,000 Hits, 703 HRs, and #3,000 RBIs." Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $300.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Teoscar Hernandez Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $300.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Will Smith Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $250.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Miguel Rojas Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated, does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity, and is not the actual ball from Game 7. In addition to his signature, Rojas also added "Game 7 WS Home Run."Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $200.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Dave Roberts Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $200.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Joe Torre Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Torre also added "HOF '14." Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $200.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Orel Hershiser Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Hershiser also added "1988 NL Cy Young." Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Magic Johnson Autographed Lakers Home Yellow Jersey. This jersey was autographed in person but does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Magic also added "17,017 points, 10,141 assists, and 6,559 rebounds." Stunning Lakers Gold Mitchell & Ness Jersey.Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $500.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Magic Johnson Autographed Western All Stars Jersey. This jersey was autographed in person but does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Magic also added "12x All Star and 2x MVP." Stunning Blue Mitchell & Ness Jersey.Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $500.00.
Starting bid
Bid on these Evan Longoria Autographed Nike Zoom Baseball Cleats. This cleats were autographed in person but do not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, the custom cleats come with embroidered "E. Lo" on the tongue and "3" on the back.Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Roki Sasaki Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $300.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Teoscar Hernandez Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Tyler Glasnow Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Orel Hershiser Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00.
Starting bid
Bid on this Blake Treinen Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $100.00.
Starting bid
Sushi Gen is located within the Honda Plaza in Little Tokyo, Downtown Los Angeles.
422 East 2nd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 617-0552
Starting bid
7 Virtues Vanilla Woods perfume, Color Wow Bombshell Volumizer, Sunday Riley Peace Keeper, St Tropez self tanner, JVN Air Dry cream, JVN Pre-wash Scalp Oil, Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid Exfoliant, Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, Saie glowy super gel in shade Sunglow, Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner, Merit Beauty flush balm in color Mood, Sephora Lift & firm plumping day cream, Urban Decay Naked Reloaded eyeshadow palett, Moroccan Oil Color depositinf mask in Platinum. All items brand new sealed in box.
Starting bid
Bid on the hottest viral K-Beauty Products sold at OLIVE YOUNG
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!