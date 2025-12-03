2026 HoneyBadgers Cooperstown Fundraiser Auction!

Badgers Association for Athletic Development
Dodgers Experience for 4/Batting Practice Access/Pre Parking item
Dodgers Experience for 4/Batting Practice Access/Pre Parking
$400

Starting bid

This item includes four (4) Loge Level seats and one (1) preferred parking pass to a 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers’ home game. The date is mutually agreeable and comes with batting practice passes, during which you can watch both teams take batting practice from the Dodger Stadium ﬁeld.

Dodgers Game Fireworks/Drone Experience for 4 + Pref Parking item
Dodgers Game Fireworks/Drone Experience for 4 + Pref Parking
$400

Starting bid

This item is for four (4) Loge Level seats and one (1) preferred parking pass to a 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers’ home game on a Friday evening. The date is mutually agreeable and comes with postgame access to watch fireworks or a drone show

from the field level in front of the Dodgers’ dugout.

Lakers Game for 4 item
Lakers Game for 4
$100

Starting bid

Bid on 4 tickets to an upcoming Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena. Game to be mutually agreed upon by both parties.  Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $700.00. 

Dodger Game for 4 item
Dodger Game for 4
$100

Starting bid

Bid on 4 tickets to an upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodgers Stadium. Game to be mutually agreed upon by both parties.  Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $700.00. 

 

Freddie Freeman Autographed Baseball item
Freddie Freeman Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Freddie Freeman Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $350.00. 

Roki Sasaki Autographed Baseball item
Roki Sasaki Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Roki Sasaki Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $350.00. 

 

Albert Pujols Autographed Baseball item
Albert Pujols Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Albert Pujols Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Pujols also added "3x MVP, 3,000 Hits, 703 HRs, and #3,000 RBIs." Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $300.00. 

 

Teoscar Hernandez Autographed Baseball item
Teoscar Hernandez Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Teoscar Hernandez Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $300.00. 

Will Smith Autographed Baseball item
Will Smith Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Will Smith Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $250.00. 

 

Miguel Rojas Autographed WS Baseball item
Miguel Rojas Autographed WS Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Miguel Rojas Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated,  does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity, and is not the actual ball from Game 7. In addition to his signature, Rojas also added "Game 7 WS Home Run."Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $200.00. 

Dave Roberts Autographed Baseball item
Dave Roberts Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Dave Roberts Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $200.00. 

 

Joe Torre Autographed Baseball item
Joe Torre Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Joe Torre Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Torre also added "HOF '14." Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $200.00. 

Orel Hershiser Autographed Baseball item
Orel Hershiser Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Orel Hershiser Autographed Baseball. This baseball is NOT MLB Authenticated and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Hershiser also added "1988 NL Cy Young." Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00. 

 

Magic Johnson Autographed Lakers Home Gold Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Bid on this Magic Johnson Autographed Lakers Home Yellow Jersey. This jersey was autographed in person but does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Magic also added "17,017 points, 10,141 assists, and 6,559 rebounds." Stunning Lakers Gold Mitchell & Ness Jersey.Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $500.00. 

 

Magic Johnson Western All Stars Autographed Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Bid on this Magic Johnson Autographed Western All Stars Jersey. This jersey was autographed in person but does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, Magic also added "12x All Star and 2x MVP." Stunning Blue Mitchell & Ness Jersey.Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $500.00. 

Evan Longoria Autographed Nike Zoom Cleats
$100

Starting bid

Bid on these Evan Longoria Autographed Nike Zoom Baseball Cleats. This cleats were autographed in person but do not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition to his signature, the custom cleats come with embroidered "E. Lo" on the tongue and "3" on the back.Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00. 

Roki Sasaki Autographed Bobblehead
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this Roki Sasaki Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $300.00. 

Teoscar Hernandez Autographed Bobblehead
$75

Starting bid

Bid on this Teoscar Hernandez Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00. 

Tyler Glasnow Autographed Bobblehead
$75

Starting bid

Bid on this Tyler Glasnow Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00. 

Orel Hershiser Autographed Bobblehead
$75

Starting bid

Bid on this Orel Hershiser Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $150.00. 

Blake Treinen Autographed Bobblehead
$50

Starting bid

Bid on this Blake Treinen Autographed Bobblehead. This Bobblehead was autographed on the hat and does not come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Generously donated by Scott Akasaki, Senior Director, Team Travel/Traveling Secretary at Los Angeles, Dodgers. Estimated value $100.00. 

$100 Gift Certificate to SUSHI GEN in Little Tokyo item
$100 Gift Certificate to SUSHI GEN in Little Tokyo
$25

Starting bid

Sushi Gen is located within the Honda Plaza in Little Tokyo, Downtown Los Angeles.

422 East 2nd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 617-0552

Beauty Basket of SEPHORA products item
Beauty Basket of SEPHORA products
$100

Starting bid

7 Virtues Vanilla Woods perfume, Color Wow Bombshell Volumizer, Sunday Riley Peace Keeper, St Tropez self tanner, JVN Air Dry cream, JVN Pre-wash Scalp Oil, Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid Exfoliant, Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, Saie glowy super gel in shade Sunglow, Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner, Merit Beauty flush balm in color Mood, Sephora Lift & firm plumping day cream, Urban Decay Naked Reloaded eyeshadow palett, Moroccan Oil Color depositinf mask in Platinum. All items brand new sealed in box.

K-Beauty Basket from OLIVE YOUNG
$50

Starting bid

Bid on the hottest viral K-Beauty Products sold at OLIVE YOUNG

