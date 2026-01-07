CASS CARES

Hosted by

CASS CARES

About this event

Honor & Hope Invitational 2026

2900 Buckingham Ave

Lakeland, FL 33803, USA

Team of 4 Golfers
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes ticket for 4 golfers and lunch

Hole Sponsor
$100

Includes sign at hole and logo on banner

Package # 1 (4 Golfers + Hole Sponsor)
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Ticket for 4 Golfers and lunch + Hole Sponsor sign and log on banner

Event Meal Sponsor (Group)
$100

Recognition at event and post-event recognition social media.

Veteran Owned Business Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes logo on banner, recognition at event, recognition on website and social media


Include team of 4 golfers, lunch, and FREE "souvenir" pin flag. This is a prime marketing sponsorship opportunity for your company display your logo tent over a hole to advertise for your businesses' support of the tournament. You will receive an "early bird" ticket to allow time to set-up up your tent.

Sign Sponsor
$150

Includes logo on sign, logo on banner, and recognition on website and social media

Swag Bag Sponsor
$250

Opportunity to donate "free" logo bags for the event and includes logo on banner, recognition on website and social media

Golf Cart Sponsor
$250

Removable magnetic "souvenir" logo sign on side of golf cart, logo on banner, and recognition on website and social media

Hole in One Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Exclusive sponsorship opportunity for car dealerships display your logo tent over a hole and to showcase a vehicle at the event (Note: base price)


Includes team of 4 golfers, lunch, and "souvenir" pin flag, logo on banner, recognition at event, on website, and social media


Other businesses types may benefit from this advertising

Hole Tent Sponsor
$300

This is a prime marketing sponsorship opportunity for your company display your logo tent over a hole to advertise for your businesses' support of the charity tournament. You will receive an early bird ticket to allow time to set-up up your tent and includes display of your logo on banner, website, and social media

Water Sponsor
$60

IN-kind Donation

Beverage/Snack Sponsor
$150

In-Kind Donation

Premier Community Partner
$500

Organization supporting hero housing under CASS Cares ZNT Enterprises project. This is an anonymous monetary and an in-kind donation based sponsorship including team of 4 golfers, tent over hole, hole sign, pin flag, recognition at event, on social media, and website.

Add a donation for CASS CARES

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