Honor & Hope Invitational 2026

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About this event
Includes ticket for 4 golfers and lunch
Includes sign at hole and logo on banner
Includes Ticket for 4 Golfers and lunch + Hole Sponsor sign and log on banner
Recognition at event and post-event recognition social media.
Includes logo on banner, recognition at event, recognition on website and social media
Include team of 4 golfers, lunch, and FREE "souvenir" pin flag. This is a prime marketing sponsorship opportunity for your company display your logo tent over a hole to advertise for your businesses' support of the tournament. You will receive an "early bird" ticket to allow time to set-up up your tent.
Includes logo on sign, logo on banner, and recognition on website and social media
Opportunity to donate "free" logo bags for the event and includes logo on banner, recognition on website and social media
Removable magnetic "souvenir" logo sign on side of golf cart, logo on banner, and recognition on website and social media
Exclusive sponsorship opportunity for car dealerships display your logo tent over a hole and to showcase a vehicle at the event (Note: base price)
Includes team of 4 golfers, lunch, and "souvenir" pin flag, logo on banner, recognition at event, on website, and social media
Other businesses types may benefit from this advertising
This is a prime marketing sponsorship opportunity for your company display your logo tent over a hole to advertise for your businesses' support of the charity tournament. You will receive an early bird ticket to allow time to set-up up your tent and includes display of your logo on banner, website, and social media
IN-kind Donation
In-Kind Donation
Organization supporting hero housing under CASS Cares ZNT Enterprises project. This is an anonymous monetary and an in-kind donation based sponsorship including team of 4 golfers, tent over hole, hole sign, pin flag, recognition at event, on social media, and website.
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