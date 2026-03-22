2026 She Leads Florida Tea Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
• Premier logo placement
• VIP table (8 guests)
• Full-page featured spotlight
• Social media spotlight + event recognition
• Sip & Snap” station with elegant props
• Award presentation moment
• Reserved table (8 guests)
• Full-page program ad
• Event media recognition
• Name or logo on tea table
• Reserved table (8 guests)
• Table recognition
• Premium placement in program
• Social media spotlight
• Event visual recognition
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!