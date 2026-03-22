Hosted by

She Leads Florida

About this event

2026 She Leads Florida Tea Sponsorship

275 S Atlantic Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32118, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Premier logo placement across all digital, print, and on-site materials
  • On-stage speaking opportunity + award presentation moment
  • VIP table for 8 with priority seating
  • Dedicated feature in email campaigns + website spotlight
  • Social media campaign highlighting your brand
  • Media/press mention as Presenting Sponsor
  • Recognition and advertisement in the legacy lounge
  • VIP table in the legacy lounge
Virtuous Woman
$7,500

• Premier logo placement

• VIP table (8 guests)

• Full-page featured spotlight

• Social media spotlight + event recognition

• Sip & Snap” station with elegant props

• Award presentation moment

Woman of Grace
$5,000

• Reserved table (8 guests)

• Full-page program ad

• Event media recognition

• Name or logo on tea table

Table Sponsor
$1,500

• Reserved table (8 guests)

• Table recognition

Featured Full Page Spotlight
$1,000

• Premium placement in program

• Social media spotlight

• Event visual recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!