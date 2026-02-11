2026 Hope 4 Humanity's US 5K Hunger Walk/Run

Registration Instructions:



1. Click Donor if you are a sponsor or will not be participating in the Walk or Click the Registration button to participate in the Walk or raise money as a Team Leader.



2. Fill out your email, name, and state



3. How do you want to fundraise?

*If you are signing up as an individual you would put your campaign target at the minimum amount of $20 or above and check same as personal information and it will give you the option to add a profile photo or not.



* If you are signing up as a Team leader to raise money for the organization, then your campaign target would be a goal for your team, and you would then add a profile picture for your team along with creating a team name.



4. Please wear T-shirt from 2023 or 2024. I f you want a new T-shirt please purchase Ticket #1 and provide your size.



5. The System will generate you’re your individual or Team campaign page. You can share your page as an individual participant or a team leader.



Hope 4 Humanity US inc. 5K Walk/Run

Date: 5/2/2026 from 8am-11:00am

Location: 3232 Juhan Rd. SW Stone Mountain, Ga



Please arrive at 7:30am to check-in and receive your T-shirt. The Walk/Run will begin promptly at 8am. Please come early so we can all start together!! Drinks and Snacks will be provided.



If you have any questions regarding this event, you can reach us at [email protected] or call us at 404-981-8876.



We look forward to seeing you there!!