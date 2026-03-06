Rotary Club Of Martinsburg Charitable Foundation

Hosted by

Rotary Club Of Martinsburg Charitable Foundation

About this event

2026 Hope Gala

65 Priority Dr

Martinsburg, WV 25403, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Exclusive- Only 1 at this level


  • First right of refusal for the following year
  • Reserved VIP seating for 12 guests

Everything included in Baby Grand sponsorship level PLUS

  • Logo wrap on dueling pianos
  • Dancefloor lighting with your logo
  • Exclusive speaking opportunity at event
Grand Piano Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Industry exclusivity at this level
Everything included in Baby Grand sponsorship level PLUS

  • Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
  • Exclusive branded Signature Cocktail

Grand Piano Candy Buffet Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Industry exclusivity at this level
Everything included in Baby Grand sponsorship level PLUS

  • Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
  • Exclusive branded candy buffet
Grand Piano Photo Booth Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Industry exclusivity at this level
Everything included in Baby Grand sponsorship level PLUS

  • Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
  • Exclusive branded photo booth
Baby Grand Piano Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Reserved VIP seating for 4 guests

Everything included in Upright Piano sponsorship level PLUS

  • Half page ad in printed program Recognition in press release
  • Mentions during radio announcements
  • Profession group photo (delivered)
Upright Piano Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Seating for 2 guests

Everything included in Ebony & Ivory sponsorship level PLUS

  • Quarter page ad in printed program
  • Emcee mentions during event
Ebony & Ivory Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Seating for 2 guests
  • Event social media mentions
  • Mentions in Grapevine (weekly newsletter)
  • Logo placement at event
Keyboard Sponsorship
$500
  • Event social media mentions
  • Mentions in Grapevine (weekly newsletter)
  • Logo placement at event
Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Martinsburg Charitable Foundation

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