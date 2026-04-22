Chicago Hope Academy

Hosted by

Chicago Hope Academy

About this event

2026 Hope Golf Invitational

2800 Midwest Rd

Oak Brook, IL 60523, USA

Foursome
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes entry for four golfers in the outing and access to all event activities.

Individual Golfer
$500

Includes entry for one golfer in the outing and access to all event activities.

Single Mulligan
$25

Replay one shot during the round without penalty - perfect for a second chance when you need it most.

Four Mulligans Package
$75

Includes four mulligans to use throughout the round, giving you multiple chances to improve your game.

Cocktails and Dinner only
$100

Includes access to evening cocktails, dinner, and networking.

Course Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Prominent logo placement on event materials, signage, and programs.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the golf outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during the awards ceremony, with an opportunity to speak at lunch.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
  • Raffle Tickets: 10 complimentary raffle tickets.
  • Mulligan Package: Four complimentary mulligans for your foursome.
Lunch Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Featured on lunch materials, signage, and programs.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the golf outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during lunch.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
  • Raffle Tickets: 10 complimentary raffle tickets.
  • Mulligan Package: Four complimentary mulligans for your foursome.
Dinner Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Featured on dinner materials, signage, and programs.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the golf outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during dinner.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
  • Raffle Tickets: 10 complimentary raffle tickets.
  • Mulligan Package: Four complimentary mulligans for your foursome.
Putting Green Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Prominent signage at the putting green and in programs.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the golf outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during the event.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
  • Raffle Tickets: 10 complimentary raffle tickets.
  • Interactive Element: Opportunity to sponsor a putting contest with prizes.
Driving Range Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Prominent signage at the driving range and in programs.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the golf outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during the event.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
  • Raffle Tickets: 10 complimentary raffle tickets.
  • Interactive Element: Opportunity to host a driving range challenge with prizes.
Halfway House Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Signage at the halfway house and in programs.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the Golf Outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during the event.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Signage on beverage carts.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the Golf Outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during the event.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
Hole Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo Placement: Signage at one hole on the course.
  • Foursome: One foursome (4 players) at the Golf Outing.
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment during the event.
  • Social Media Promotion: Recognition on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
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