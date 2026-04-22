2026 Hope Golf Invitational

About this event
Includes entry for four golfers in the outing and access to all event activities.
Includes entry for one golfer in the outing and access to all event activities.
Replay one shot during the round without penalty - perfect for a second chance when you need it most.
Includes four mulligans to use throughout the round, giving you multiple chances to improve your game.
Includes access to evening cocktails, dinner, and networking.
$
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