2026 Hope Healing & Handbags event sales

Hosted by
About this event
Donation includes
One bingo card book (2 game cards for each of the 10 games)
Donation Includes:
One game card for the Louis Vuitton blackout bingo game.
Donation Includes
One extra door prize ticket
Donation Includes
Five extra door prize tickets
Donation Includes
One 50/50 Raffle Ticket.
*** Winner will receive half of the total 50/50 ticket sales.
Donation Includes
Five 50/50 Raffle Tickets
*** Winner will receive half of the total 50/50 ticket sales.
One card for the Lake Livingston weekend house.
Pick a color
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!