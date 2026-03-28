Winterrose Crusade

Hosted by

Winterrose Crusade

About this event

2026 Hope Healing & Handbags event sales

21675 McCleskey Rd

New Caney, TX 77357, USA

Extra Bingo Game Book
$20

Donation includes
One bingo card book (2 game cards for each of the 10 games)

Louis Vuitton Bingo Card
$25

Donation Includes:
One game card for the Louis Vuitton blackout bingo game.

Door Prize Tickets (1)
$5

Donation Includes
One extra door prize ticket

Door Prize Group Tickets (5)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Donation Includes
Five extra door prize tickets

50/50 Raffle Tickets Individual
$5

Donation Includes
One 50/50 Raffle Ticket.
*** Winner will receive half of the total 50/50 ticket sales.

50 /50 Raffle Ticket Group Tickets
$20

Donation Includes
Five 50/50 Raffle Tickets
*** Winner will receive half of the total 50/50 ticket sales.

Boarding Pass Card
$10

One card for the Lake Livingston weekend house.

Dauber
$2

Pick a color

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!