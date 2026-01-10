2026 Hope Healing & Handbags Tickets

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About this event
Extra cards, dauber, and door prize tickets = $200 savings
Donation Includes
One table for 8 people
16 bingo books (four individual cards per person per game)
1 dauber for each person
16 Door Prize tickets (two per person)
*** excludes Louis Vuitton black out game cards
Donation Includes
Entry for one (open seating at tables not reserved)
1 Bingo Book (two individual cards for each game)
1 door prize ticket
*** excludes Louis Vuitton black out game cards
Donation includes
One bingo card book (2 game cards for each of the 10 games)
Donation Includes:
One game card for the Louis Vuitton blackout bingo game.
Donation Includes
One extra door prize ticket
Donation Includes
Five extra door prize tickets
Donation Includes
One 50/50 Raffle Ticket.
*** Winner will receive half of the total 50/50 ticket sales.
Donation Includes
Five 50/50 Raffle Tickets
*** Winner will receive half of the total 50/50 ticket sales.
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