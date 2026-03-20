Volunteer Sign-Up Hope in Motion 2026

About this event
6:00am-7:00am | Volunteer will pick up sign prior to walk with location of placement to be done by 7am (no later)
7:00am-8:00am | Set up tables, tents for the walk, water stations, etc.
7:00am-8:00am | We will need 2 ladders and 4 people (adults only) to hang stage banners.
7:00am-8:00am | Help teams set up their team area.
7:00am-8:00am | Set up a 3-fold memory wall, cover back with paper, hand framed photos. (everything will be provided)
7:30am-9:30am | Place sign walkers bring along the walk route before the walk starts.
7:30am-9:30am | Grab everyone's attention as they travel on Hwy 59 feeder making sure they use the first exit!
7:30am-9:30am | Help pedestrians safely cross from the parking lots.
7:30am-9:30am | "Hello! Have you registered? Here's where to go next!"
7:30am-9:30am | Check people in and register new participants digitally as they arrive at the event.
7:30am-9:30am | Sell tickets for bracelets and Smile Stop
7:30am-9:30am | You will "wait on" the biggest team and the top fundraising team to make them feel EXTRA special. Someone wants a coffee? grab them one at Dutch Bros booth, etc. You'll need to be VERY open about what your "job" is for the day. No shy people for this!
9:30am-11:30am | Help pedestrians safely cross back to the parking
7:30am-11:00am | Award t-shirts to those who raised a qualifying amount of donations. Sell t-shirts and merch.
7:30am-11:00am | Set up colors table, Help people choose their bracelet colors and distribute them, put away colors at end of event.
7:30am-11:00am | Distribute pre-packaged muffins and waters.
7:30am-11:00am | Sell spins, award prizes and place hair tinsel and temporary tattoos.
7:30am-11:00am | Enjoy sitting at the Pony Bead Bracelet table. These are already made. You'll accept $5 or more donation per bracelet.
7:30am-11:00am | Assist participants with a themed craft.
9:30am-11:30am | Hand out water to walk participants.
10:30am-12:00pm | Follow last walker. Collect signs and place at finish line for people to take with them. This will require a lot of walking.
11:00am-12:00pm | Pick up all trash, take down tables/chairs/tents, water stations, signs, etc.
11:00am-12:00pm | Pick up all signs.
11:00am-12:00pm | Bring 2 ladders and 4 people (adults only) to take down stage banners.
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