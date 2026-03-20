Fort Bend Mental Health

Hosted by

Fort Bend Mental Health

About this event

Volunteer Sign-Up Hope in Motion 2026

18427 Southwest Fwy

Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA

Set Up: Directional Sign Handler
Free

6:00am-7:00am | Volunteer will pick up sign prior to walk with location of placement to be done by 7am (no later)

Set Up: Park Set Up
Free

7:00am-8:00am | Set up tables, tents for the walk, water stations, etc.

Set Up: Banner Hanger (18 yrs. and up)
Free

7:00am-8:00am | We will need 2 ladders and 4 people (adults only) to hang stage banners.

Set Up: Large Team Support
Free

7:00am-8:00am | Help teams set up their team area.

Set Up: Memory Wall
Free

7:00am-8:00am | Set up a 3-fold memory wall, cover back with paper, hand framed photos. (everything will be provided)

Set Up: Sign Placement Along Walk Route
Free

7:30am-9:30am | Place sign walkers bring along the walk route before the walk starts.

Hospitality: Roadside Sign Flippers (18 yrs. and up)
Free

7:30am-9:30am | Grab everyone's attention as they travel on Hwy 59 feeder making sure they use the first exit!

Hospitality: Arrival Crossing Guards (18 yrs. and up)
Free

7:30am-9:30am | Help pedestrians safely cross from the parking lots.

Hospitality: Arrival Directors
Free

7:30am-9:30am | "Hello! Have you registered? Here's where to go next!"

Hospitality: Registration (18 yrs. and up)
Free

7:30am-9:30am | Check people in and register new participants digitally as they arrive at the event.

Hospitality: Ticket Sales (18 yrs. and up)
Free

7:30am-9:30am | Sell tickets for bracelets and Smile Stop

Hospitality: Top Team Tents Concierge
Free

7:30am-9:30am | You will "wait on" the biggest team and the top fundraising team to make them feel EXTRA special. Someone wants a coffee? grab them one at Dutch Bros booth, etc. You'll need to be VERY open about what your "job" is for the day. No shy people for this!

Hospitality: Departure Crossing Guard (18 yrs. and up)
Free

9:30am-11:30am | Help pedestrians safely cross back to the parking

Activity Support: T-Shirt Table (18 yrs. and up)
Free

7:30am-11:00am | Award t-shirts to those who raised a qualifying amount of donations. Sell t-shirts and merch.

Activity Support: Colors Table (18 yrs. and up)
Free

7:30am-11:00am | Set up colors table, Help people choose their bracelet colors and distribute them, put away colors at end of event.

Activity Support: Food Table
Free

7:30am-11:00am | Distribute pre-packaged muffins and waters.

Activity Support: Smile Stop: Spin the Wheel
Free

7:30am-11:00am | Sell spins, award prizes and place hair tinsel and temporary tattoos.

Activity Support: Bracelet Table
Free

7:30am-11:00am | Enjoy sitting at the Pony Bead Bracelet table. These are already made. You'll accept $5 or more donation per bracelet.

Activity Support: Craft Table Host
Free

7:30am-11:00am | Assist participants with a themed craft.

Walk Route Support: Water Station
Free

9:30am-11:30am | Hand out water to walk participants.

Walk Route Support: Participant Sign Collector
Free

10:30am-12:00pm | Follow last walker. Collect signs and place at finish line for people to take with them. This will require a lot of walking.

Tear Down: Clean Up Park
Free

11:00am-12:00pm | Pick up all trash, take down tables/chairs/tents, water stations, signs, etc.

Tear Down: Directional Sign Collector
Free

11:00am-12:00pm | Pick up all signs.

Tear Down: Take Down Banners (18 yrs. and up)
Free

11:00am-12:00pm | Bring 2 ladders and 4 people (adults only) to take down stage banners.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!