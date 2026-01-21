2026 Hope Sponsors

In addition to features listed below, you'll be able to choose the payment plan that best fits your needs: monthly, quarterly or annually. You'll also be included in the digital display at the Gala and in our pre-Gala marketing.





•Name listed in HOPE Gala program, on table signage, & one table at the Gala (10 tickets)

•Two tickets to Hope at the Zoo

•Recognition on website for the year

•Quarterly Group social media thank-you