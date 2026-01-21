2026 Hope Sponsors

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About this event
Tyler, TX 75702, USA
In addition to features listed below, you'll be able to choose the payment plan that best fits your needs: monthly, quarterly or annually. You'll also be included in the digital display at the Gala and in our pre-Gala marketing.
•Name listed in HOPE Gala program, on table signage, & one table at the Gala (10 tickets)
•Two tickets to Hope at the Zoo
•Recognition on website for the year
•Quarterly Group social media thank-you
In addition to all features included in the Sponsorship above, you'll also get:
•Logo in the first year of publication of the HOPE Roars books, 4 tickets to Hope at the Zoo, Logo on Golf Tournament signage, featured at The Women of Hope Soiree
•Social Media video of your business
In addition to features included in the Sponsorship above, you'll also get:
•Industry exclusivity, Recognition on all event signage
•Prime placement of Logo in HOPE Roars book and on donor wall
•Half-page ad in HOPE Gala program & table for
•8 tickets to Hope at the Zoo, team in Golf Tournament, Special Feature at the Women of Hope Soiree
•Logo in campaign videos
•Mention in all campaign email newsletters
•Quarterly dedicated social media sponsor features
This is an exclusive sponsorship available to only one sponsor. In addition to features included in the Sponsorship above, you'll also get:
•Exclusive “Presenting Sponsor” title across all campaign materials (print, digital, media)
•Top-tier logo placement on: HOPE Roars books, exhibit signage, all event entry
signage, step & repeat banner, and video awareness series credits
•Full-page ad in HOPE Gala program & premium table for 10
•Recognition from the stage at the HOPE Gala and HOPE at the Zoo
•Two tickets to Hope at the Zoo
•Featured in press releases & media interviews as presenting sponsor
•Inclusion in multiple campaign-related media/social content pieces
•Opportunity for representative to speak at the Gala
•Logo + link on For the Silent’s homepage for entire campaign year
$
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