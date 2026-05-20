2026-2027 Hot Lunch Fundraiser - CLASSIC Menu

$8.00/lunch **SAVES $38.00!

ALL of APRIL 2026 pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/33k2jvp3 or review individual days below to confirm meal service





Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.





BCHPN skipped service dates due to Early Release or School Holidays: NONE

Any unexpected absences will not be refunded.





Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price



