BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

About this event

2026-2027 Hot Lunch Fundraiser - CLASSIC Menu

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Full Month Mon 8/3 - Fri 9/4 CLASSIC Menu *BEST VALUE*
$152
Available until Jul 29

$8.00/lunch **SAVES $38.00!

ALL of APRIL 2026 pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/33k2jvp3 or review individual days below to confirm meal service


Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.


BCHPN skipped service dates due to Early Release or School Holidays: NONE

Any unexpected absences will not be refunded.


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price


Add a donation for BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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