2026-2027 Hot Lunch Fundraiser - CLASSIC Menu

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About this event
$8.00/lunch **SAVES $38.00!
ALL of APRIL 2026 pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/33k2jvp3 or review individual days below to confirm meal service
Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.
BCHPN skipped service dates due to Early Release or School Holidays: NONE
Any unexpected absences will not be refunded.
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
$
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