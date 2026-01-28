Houma Mac N' Cheese Festival 2026

Company logo on awards issued to category winners. Ten (10) All-You-Can-Eat Tickets for guests and/or employees to attend event. Company representative will introduce themselves and announce the cook-off winners of one of three categories. Includes one (1) 10 x 10 cooking team. Professional recognition photos will be taken. Sponsorship recognition will be shared for the entire year via email and social media across the state leading up to next year's festival.