2026 Houston Morehouse Alumni Association Father's Day Scholarship Brunch

Table for up to 10 guests with premier placement

Premium gift for all table guests

On-Stage speaking opportunity at the event

Verbal & On-Screen Recognition at the event

Scholarship Presentation Opportunity

Name and logo listed in event program

Access to VIP Reception for ten (10)

Bundle of 10 Raffle Tickets

Complimentary valet parking for two (2) vehicles

Social Media Recognition of Sponsorship

Email Recognition of Sponsorship

Name and logo listed on the event website