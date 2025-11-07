2026 Houston Morehouse Alumni Association Father's Day Scholarship Brunch

Father of the Year Essay Contest Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
- Five (5) seats with Premium placement
- Speaking opportunity at the event (Introducing the 2026 Father of the Year Essay Contest Winner)
- On-Screen Recognition at the event
- Recognition in the Event Program
- Five (5) seats with Premium placement
- Speaking opportunity at the event (Introducing the 2026 Father of the Year Essay Contest Winner)
- On-Screen Recognition at the event
- Recognition in the Event Program