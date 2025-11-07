Houston Morehouse Alumni Association

Hosted by

Houston Morehouse Alumni Association

About this event

2026 Houston Morehouse Alumni Association Father's Day Scholarship Brunch

4 Riverway Dr

Houston, TX 77056, USA

General Admission
$175

Grants entry to the Brunch and reserves one seat.

General Admission (Child under 18)
$75

Grants entry to the Brunch and reserves one seat (Child Under 18).

1867 Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Table for up to 10 guests
Wine Pull Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two (2) seats with Premium placement
  • On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Recognition in the Event Program
Raffle Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two (2) seats with Premium placement
  • Speaking opportunity at the event (Participate in drawing the 2026 Raffle Winners)
  • On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Recognition in the Event Program
Father of the Year Essay Contest Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Five (5) seats with Premium placement
  • Speaking opportunity at the event (Introducing the 2026 Father of the Year Essay Contest Winner)
  • On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Recognition in the Event Program
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Table for up to 10 guests with preferred placement
  • Name listed in event program
  • On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Access to VIP Reception for two (2)
  • One (1) Complimentary Raffle Ticket
  • Name listed on the event website
Gold Sponsor
$3,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Table for up to 10 guests with premium placement
  • On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Name and logo listed in event program
  • Access to VIP Reception for two (2)
  • Bundle of 3 Raffle Tickets
  • Complimentary valet parking for one (1) vehicle
  • Social Media Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Email Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Name listed on the event website
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Table for up to 10 guests with premium placement
  • Premium gift for table host
  • Verbal Recognition at the event
  • On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Name and logo listed in event program
  • Access to VIP Reception for ten (10)
  • Bundle of 6 Raffle Tickets
  • Complimentary valet parking for one (1) vehicle
  • Social Media Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Email Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Name and logo listed on the event website
Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Table for up to 10 guests with premier placement
  • Premium gift for all table guests
  • On-Stage speaking opportunity at the event
  • Verbal Recognition at the event
  • On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Name and logo listed in event program
  • Access to VIP Reception for ten (10)
  • Bundle of 10 Raffle Tickets
  • Complimentary valet parking for two (2) vehicles
  • Social Media Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Email Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Name and logo listed on the event website
  • Recognition in any press release and any post event coverage
Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Table for up to 10 guests with premier placement
  • Premium gift for all table guests
  • On-Stage speaking opportunity at the event
  • Verbal & On-Screen Recognition at the event
  • Scholarship Presentation Opportunity
  • Name and logo listed in event program
  • Access to VIP Reception for ten (10)
  • Bundle of 10 Raffle Tickets
  • Complimentary valet parking for two (2) vehicles
  • Social Media Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Email Recognition of Sponsorship
  • Name and logo listed on the event website
  • Recognition in any press release and any post event coverage
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