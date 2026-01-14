2026 Hublife Charities Golf Tournament Sponsorship At Cypress Run Golf Course

Hosted by
About this event
Premier Placement on the Master Banner (4x8)Custom gift presented at awards dinner
Signage at all practice areas
Logo on all advertisements
Social Media promotions with your business tagged.
Event promotions by Pasco News
Includes a full team of 4 golfers
Prominent Signage throughout the practice putting green, driving range, and throughout the golf course
Mention on master banner
Social media promotions
Event promotions by Pasco News
Option to give closing statements or remarks during banquet.
Prominent signage in banquet hall.
Team of 4 golfers.
Mention on Master Banner
Sponsor-provided contest prizes (liquor bottles & themed items)
Social Media promotions
Event promotion by Pasco News
Space provided for a 10x10 tent and other promotional items if desired
Option to add additional marketing elements at their tent.
Includes a full team of 4 golfers
Mentions throughout the putting contest and during the banquet/awards ceremony
Mention on master banner
Social Media promotions.
Event promotions by Pasco News
Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing and additional promotional items if desired
Includes a Full team of 4 golfers
Mentions throughout the driving range contest and during banquet/awards ceremony
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media advertisements.
Event promotions by Pasco News.
Includes a full team of 4 golfers.
Mention during opening ceremony prior to the shotgun start
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media advertisements.
Event promotions by Pasco News.
Includes a full team of 4 golfers.
Mention during opening ceremony prior to the shotgun start
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media advertisements.
Event promotions by Pasco News.
Includes a full team of 4 golfers.
Mention during opening ceremony prior to the shotgun start
Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing at a tee box
Social media promotions.
Event promotions by Pasco News.
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and branded giveaways and promotional materials
Signage on a Tee Box with hole sponsorship included
Includes a full team of 4 golfers
Logo and Name featured on Sponsor Bags given to each participant
Mention on the Master Banner
Social media promotions
Event promotions by Pasco News.
2 Yard Signs placed throughout the golf course.
Logo featured on advertisements
Mention on the Master Banner
Social media promotions
Event promotions by Pasco News.
Signage on a par 3 Tee Box
Space available for a tent and giveaways
Includes insurance for a cash prize up to $5000, with an option to increase or customize the prize. We pay the cost of the insurance and if someone hits a hole in one, they win $5000!
Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials
Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Social media promotions.
Event promotions by Pasco News.
Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials
Full signage on the Tee Box
Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Logo will be placed on up to 6 volunteer golf carts.
Ability to place your promotional items in each player golf cart (60 Carts).
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media promotions.
Event promotions by Pasco News.
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials.
Social media promotions
Event promotions by Pasco News
Signage on a par 3 tee box where you present a prize provided by Hub Life Charities to the closest shot.
Signage placed throughout the golf course and practice areas.
5 signs for $400.
Social media promotions
Event promotions by Pasco News
Signage on beverage cart
Social media promotions
Event promotions by Pasco News
Sponsor provides a minimum of 15 cases of water.
You can add custom branded labels to water bottles for effective marketing for your business.
Signage placed throughout the golf course and practice areas.
$125 each
$
