Hosted by

The C.A.N.G. Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival

Waryas Park

Poughkeepsie, NY

Let Us Know You’re Coming, Adults
Free

Planning to attend the Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival? Let us know you’re coming! This free ticket helps us plan for attendance, vendors, activities, and the overall guest experience.


This ticket is for general admission only and does not include vendor space or sponsorship benefits.

Let Us Know You’re Coming, Youth 17 & Under
Free

This free ticket is for youth ages 17 and under attending the Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival.


Youth must be accompanied by an adult. This ticket helps us plan for family-friendly activities, youth participation, and overall festival attendance.


This ticket is for general admission only and does not include vendor space or sponsorship benefits.

Food & Food Trucks Vendor
$500
  • 10x10 vendor space (or food truck space)
  • High-traffic placement within the festival
  • Opportunity to sell food and beverages
  • Access to a diverse, high-energy audience
  • Vendors must provide their own setup (tent, table, equipment)
Beverage & Frozen Treat Vendors
$250
  • 10x10 vendor space
  • Opportunity to sell beverages and frozen treats
  • Placement in high-traffic areas
  • Vendors must provide their own setup
Merchandise Vendors
$175
  • 10x10 vendor space
  • Opportunity to sell products and merchandise
  • Access to festival attendees
  • Vendors must provide their own setup
Community & Information Vendors
$75
  • Table space for outreach and engagement
  • Opportunity to share resources and information
  • Designed for nonprofits and community organizations
  • Not intended for sales
PRESENTING SPONSOR(S)
$5,000
  • Festival branded as: “Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival presented by [Sponsor Name]”
  • Largest logo on all event materials (flyer, banners, T-shirts)
  • Premium Booth space in high-traffic area
  • Verbal recognition throughout the event
  • Featured social media spotlight (10+ posts)
  • Branded signage at main stage
  • Inclusion in press/media mentions (if applicable)
DIAMOND SPONSOR(S)
$3,000
  • Prominent logo placement on event materials and banners
  • Premium Booth Space
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • (8) social media mentions including spotlight feature
  • Opportunity to display branded signage
  • Inclusion in press/media mentions (if applicable)
GOLD SPONSOR(S)
$1,000
  • Logo placement on event T-shirts
  • Logo on shared signage
  • (4) social media mentions
  • Recognition during the event
  • Booth Space
SILVER SPONSOR(S)
$550
  • Logo placement on event T-shirt
  • Recognition in event materials
  • (3) social media mentions
  • Opportunity to include promotional item in giveaway
BRONZE SPONSOR(S)
$300
  • Logo placement on event T-shirt
  • Recognition in event materials
  • (2) social media mentions
  • Opportunity to include promotional item in giveaway
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