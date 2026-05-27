2026 Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival

About this event
Poughkeepsie, NY
Planning to attend the Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival? Let us know you’re coming! This free ticket helps us plan for attendance, vendors, activities, and the overall guest experience.
This ticket is for general admission only and does not include vendor space or sponsorship benefits.
Planning to attend the Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival? Let us know you’re coming! This free ticket helps us plan for attendance, vendors, activities, and the overall guest experience.
This ticket is for general admission only and does not include vendor space or sponsorship benefits.
This free ticket is for youth ages 17 and under attending the Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival.
Youth must be accompanied by an adult. This ticket helps us plan for family-friendly activities, youth participation, and overall festival attendance.
This ticket is for general admission only and does not include vendor space or sponsorship benefits.
This free ticket is for youth ages 17 and under attending the Hudson Valley Caribbean Festival.
Youth must be accompanied by an adult. This ticket helps us plan for family-friendly activities, youth participation, and overall festival attendance.
This ticket is for general admission only and does not include vendor space or sponsorship benefits.
$
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