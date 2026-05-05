2026 Hugh Araps Memorial Golf Outing

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About this event
This is a group ticket, the name you register under will be the name you check in with.
18"x24" Sponsor Sign placed along the golf cart path
-18"x24" sponsor sign placed at a hole
-Sponsor name on event webpage
-Social media recognition
-$250 tax deductible
(Meals, Registration, Putting Game)
-Banner displayed at event
-Sponsor logo on event webpage
-18"x24" sponsor sign placed on course
-Social media recognition
-$1,000 tax deductible
$
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