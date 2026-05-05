All American Rucks

Hosted by

All American Rucks

About this event

2026 Hugh Araps Memorial Golf Outing

6130 Chapel Rd

Madison, OH 44057, USA

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a group ticket, the name you register under will be the name you check in with.

Honor a Loved One
$50

18"x24" Sponsor Sign placed along the golf cart path

Hole Sponsorship
$250

-18"x24" sponsor sign placed at a hole

-Sponsor name on event webpage

-Social media recognition

-$250 tax deductible

Special Sponsor
$1,000

(Meals, Registration, Putting Game)

-Banner displayed at event

-Sponsor logo on event webpage

-18"x24" sponsor sign placed on course

-Social media recognition

-$1,000 tax deductible

Add a donation for All American Rucks

$

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