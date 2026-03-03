2026 Hurricane Renaissance Faire - A Hurricon Production

About this event
Grants one adult (age 19 or older) entry to the Hurricane Renaissance Faire on May 23, 2026.
Enjoy a full day of live entertainment, combat demonstrations, artisan vendors, immersive medieval experiences, and themed activities throughout the park.
⚠ Important:
Each attendee must have their own ticket and must agree to a legally binding Release of Liability and Assumption of Risk Agreement prior to entry.
By purchasing a ticket, you acknowledge that attendance involves inherent risks, including the risk of injury or death.
View the waiver here:
(Note: If the link does not open, it may need copied/pasted to a new browser tab)
http://www.hurricon.org/documents/waiver.pdf
If you are purchasing tickets for multiple attendees, you represent that you have authority to agree to these terms on their behalf, and all participants are subject to this agreement.
Grants one youth (ages 10–18) entry to the Hurricane Renaissance Faire on May 23, 2026.
Youth attendees can enjoy all public entertainment, demonstrations, vendors, and activities throughout the event.
⚠ Important:
Each attendee must have their own ticket and must agree to a legally binding Release of Liability and Assumption of Risk Agreement prior to entry.
By purchasing a ticket, you acknowledge that attendance involves inherent risks, including the risk of injury or death.
View the waiver here:
(Note: If the link does not open, it may need copied/pasted to a new browser tab)
http://www.hurricon.org/documents/waiver.pdf
If you are purchasing tickets for multiple attendees, you represent that you have authority to agree to these terms on their behalf, and all participants are subject to this agreement.
Free admission for children ages 9 and under.
We welcome our youngest adventurers!
While admission is free, a ticket and a parent or legal guardian’s agreement to the waiver are required for every child attending.
⚠ Important:
Each child attendee must have their own ticket, and a parent or legal guardian must agree to a legally binding Release of Liability and Assumption of Risk Agreement on their behalf prior to entry.
By registering a child or purchasing a ticket, you represent that you are the parent or legal guardian, or have authority to act on their behalf, and you agree to the waiver for that child.
You acknowledge that attendance involves inherent risks, including the risk of injury or death, and you accept those risks on behalf of the child.
(Note: If the link does not open, it may need copied/pasted to a new browser tab)
http://www.hurricon.org/documents/waiver.pdf
All child participants must be supervised by a parent or legal guardian at all times. By attending, all participants are subject to the terms of this agreement.
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