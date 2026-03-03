2026 Hurricane Renaissance Faire - A Hurricon Production

Grants one adult (age 19 or older) entry to the Hurricane Renaissance Faire on May 23, 2026.

Enjoy a full day of live entertainment, combat demonstrations, artisan vendors, immersive medieval experiences, and themed activities throughout the park.





⚠ Important:

Each attendee must have their own ticket and must agree to a legally binding Release of Liability and Assumption of Risk Agreement prior to entry.





By purchasing a ticket, you acknowledge that attendance involves inherent risks, including the risk of injury or death.

View the waiver here:

(Note: If the link does not open, it may need copied/pasted to a new browser tab)

http://www.hurricon.org/documents/waiver.pdf





If you are purchasing tickets for multiple attendees, you represent that you have authority to agree to these terms on their behalf, and all participants are subject to this agreement.