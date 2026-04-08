2026 Hurricane Renaissance Faire Vendor

About this event
10' x 10' Vendor Space
One standard 10 foot by 10 foot vendor space for the 2026 Hurricane Renaissance Faire.
This purchase reserves your booth space for the event as well as includes two tickets for admission.
Vendors are responsible for providing their own tent, tables, chairs, displays, and any other setup materials required.
Please make sure your booth setup fits within the purchased space.
$
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