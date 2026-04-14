2026 HV3 Foundation Gala

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About this event
Gala Invitation for 10 Guests (One Reserved Table), Access to the Cocktail Reception and Seated Dinner, Live and Silent Auction Participation
Individual Ticket, Access to the Cocktail Reception and Seated Dinner, Live and Silent Auction Participation
Three Playing Spots as part of a group with a Professional Golfer - Friday afternoon, November 6 at Myers Park Country Club
Individual Playing Spot as part of a group with a Professional Golfer - Friday afternoon, November 6 at Myers Park Country Club
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