HV3 Foundation

Hosted by

HV3 Foundation

About this event

2026 HV3 Foundation Gala

2415 Roswell Ave

Charlotte, NC 28209, USA

Gala Table - 10 Guests
$6,000

Gala Invitation for 10 Guests (One Reserved Table), Access to the Cocktail Reception and Seated Dinner, Live and Silent Auction Participation

Gala Ticket - 1 Guest
$600

Individual Ticket, Access to the Cocktail Reception and Seated Dinner, Live and Silent Auction Participation

Tee Off with Harold & Crew - 3 Players
$7,500

Three Playing Spots as part of a group with a Professional Golfer - Friday afternoon, November 6 at Myers Park Country Club

Tee Off with Harold & Crew - 1 Player
$2,500

Individual Playing Spot as part of a group with a Professional Golfer - Friday afternoon, November 6 at Myers Park Country Club

Add a donation for HV3 Foundation

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