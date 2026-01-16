HypoPARAthyroidism Association Inc

Hosted by

HypoPARAthyroidism Association Inc

About this event

2026 HypoPARA International Conference

8000 South Arizona Grand E

Phoenix, AZ 85044, USA

Patient/Support person - In Person
$75

Full access to In Person events and recordings. This ticket also includes 5 meals and the welcome reception w/cocktails

Patient/Support Person - Virtual
$35

Access to the livestream and recordings

Industry or Investor (not sponsor) In Person
$350

Full access to In Person events and recordings. This ticket also includes 5 meals and the welcome reception w/cocktails

Industry or Investor (not sponsor) Virtual
$250

Access to livestream and all recordings

Physician, Nurse or other practioner (non-speaker) IN PERSON
$250

Full access to In Person events and recordings. This ticket also includes 5 meals and the welcome reception w/cocktails
CME credits at no additional cost (sessions eligible for credit will be notated on agenda when published)

Physician, Nurse or other practioner (non-speaker) Virtual
$150

Access to livestream and all recordings
CME credits at no additional cost (sessions eligible for credit will be notated on agenda when published)

Add a donation for HypoPARAthyroidism Association Inc

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