Northwest Association For Biomedical Research

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Northwest Association For Biomedical Research

About this event

2026 IACUC & IBC Conferences (inactive - previous tix types)

Seattle Children's Research Institute - Seattle

WA & Online

In-person Non-member
$700

Enjoy the full program, plus the benefits of networking, breakfast, snacks, lunch, and Happy Hour.

In-person Member [Must register with a valid company email]
$250

Enjoy the full program, plus the benefits of networking, breakfast, snacks, lunch, and Happy Hour.

Virtual Non-Member
$550

Enjoy the full program brought to you online.

Virtual Member [Must register with a valid company email]
$175

Enjoy the full program brought to you online.

MULTIDAY In-person Non-Member
$1,200

Enjoy the full program, plus the benefits of networking, breakfast, snacks, lunch, and Happy Hour.

MULTIDAY In-person Member [Must use a valid company email]
$425

Enjoy the full program, plus the benefits of networking, breakfast, snacks, lunch, and Happy Hour.

MULTIDAY Virtual Non-Member
$935

Enjoy the full program brought to you online.

MULTIDAY Virtual Member [Must use a valid company email]
$300

Enjoy the full program brought to you online.

Add a donation for Northwest Association For Biomedical Research

$

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