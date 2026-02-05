Northwest Association For Biomedical Research

Hosted by

Northwest Association For Biomedical Research

About this event

2026 IACUC & IBC Conferences

Seattle Children's Research Institute - Seattle

WA & Online

IACUC In-person - 4/27/26
$700

Enjoy the full program, plus the benefits of networking, breakfast, snacks, lunch, and Happy Hour.

IACUC Virtual - 4/27/26
$550

Enjoy the full program brought to you online.

IBC In-person - 4/28/26
$700

Enjoy the full program, plus the benefits of networking, breakfast, snacks, lunch, and Happy Hour.

IBC Virtual - 4/28/26
$550

Enjoy the full program brought to you online.

MULTIDAY In-person - 4/27 & 4/28
$1,200

Enjoy the full program, plus the benefits of networking, breakfast, snacks, lunch, and Happy Hour both days of the conference series.

MULTIDAY Virtual - 4/27 & 4/28
$935

Enjoy the full program brought to you online both days of the conference series.

Add a donation for Northwest Association For Biomedical Research

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