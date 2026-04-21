Hosted by

International Women of Service Organization

About this event

2026 IAWOS Flowers, Good Luck Grams, ETC

1 Pink Rose
$5

All bouquets will be delivered at Call Time for the contestants division on Saturday. Be sure to include a message for your contestant at checkout.

3 Pink Rose Bouquet
$10

All bouquets will be delivered at Call Time for the contestants division on Saturday. Be sure to include a message for your contestant at checkout.

6 Pink Rose Bouque
$15

All bouquets will be delivered at Call Time for the contestants division on Saturday. Be sure to include a message for your contestant at checkout.

12 Pink Rose Bouquet
$24

All bouquets will be delivered at Call Time for the contestants division on Saturday. Be sure to include a message for your contestant at checkout.

Thursday: Cookie Good Luck Gram
$5

Thursday's Good Luck Grams will be handed out at the end of afternoon rehearsals. Be sure to include your personal message at checkout

Friday: Cake Ball Good Luck Gram
$5

Friday Good Luck Grams will be handed out at call time for Optional Competitions. Be sure to include Your Personal Message at Checkout

Parent/Friend Pageant T-shirt
$15

Purchase a signature pageant t-shirt for family and friends to match your contestant. Be sure to include size at check out indicating adult or child and the size.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!