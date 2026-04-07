2026 ICCCC 夏令会

About this event
为鼓励大家提前规划并尽早报名，我们特别推出 Early Bird 优惠。凡在指定日期前完成报名，即可享受早鸟价格。这不仅能帮助你锁定名额、确保住宿安排，也有助于营会团队更好地预备整体流程与资源。欢迎大家把握时间，尽早报名，一同预备心进入这次夏令会。
To encourage early planning and registration, we are offering an Early Bird rate for this year’s camp. Participants who complete their registration before the deadline will receive a discounted price. Registering early not only secures your spot and accommodations, but also helps the team prepare more effectively for the camp. We invite you to take advantage of this opportunity and sign up early as we prepare our hearts for this summer gathering.
为鼓励大家提前规划并尽早报名，我们特别推出 Early Bird 优惠。凡在指定日期前完成报名，即可享受早鸟价格。这不仅能帮助你锁定名额、确保住宿安排，也有助于营会团队更好地预备整体流程与资源。欢迎大家把握时间，尽早报名，一同预备心进入这次夏令会。
To encourage early planning and registration, we are offering an Early Bird rate for this year’s camp. Participants who complete their registration before the deadline will receive a discounted price. Registering early not only secures your spot and accommodations, but also helps the team prepare more effectively for the camp. We invite you to take advantage of this opportunity and sign up early as we prepare our hearts for this summer gathering.
5岁及以下儿童免费
Children aged 5 and under are free of charge
5岁及以下儿童免费
Children aged 5 and under are free of charge
奉献票由教会统一分配，请不要用于个人转赠。“奉献一张票”是一个简单却有意义的行动： 当你有负担时，你可以选择奉献一份营会费用（$295）， 帮助那些有心参加、但在经济上有困难的弟兄姐妹或家庭， 使他们也能一同来到营会，经历神的同在。
Offering tickets are distributed by the church; please do not use them for personal transfer or gifting.
“Donate a Ticket” is a simple yet meaningful way to give.
If you feel led, you can choose to sponsor the cost of one camp registration ($295) to help individuals or families who have a desire to attend but may be facing financial difficulties, so that they too can come and experience God’s presence together at the camp.
奉献票由教会统一分配，请不要用于个人转赠。“奉献一张票”是一个简单却有意义的行动： 当你有负担时，你可以选择奉献一份营会费用（$295）， 帮助那些有心参加、但在经济上有困难的弟兄姐妹或家庭， 使他们也能一同来到营会，经历神的同在。
Offering tickets are distributed by the church; please do not use them for personal transfer or gifting.
“Donate a Ticket” is a simple yet meaningful way to give.
If you feel led, you can choose to sponsor the cost of one camp registration ($295) to help individuals or families who have a desire to attend but may be facing financial difficulties, so that they too can come and experience God’s presence together at the camp.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!