2026 ICCCC 夏令会

奉献票由教会统一分配，请不要用于个人转赠。“奉献一张票”是一个简单却有意义的行动： 当你有负担时，你可以选择奉献一份营会费用（$295）， 帮助那些有心参加、但在经济上有困难的弟兄姐妹或家庭， 使他们也能一同来到营会，经历神的同在。





Offering tickets are distributed by the church; please do not use them for personal transfer or gifting.





“Donate a Ticket” is a simple yet meaningful way to give.

If you feel led, you can choose to sponsor the cost of one camp registration ($295) to help individuals or families who have a desire to attend but may be facing financial difficulties, so that they too can come and experience God’s presence together at the camp.



