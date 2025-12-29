2026 ICCH Community Iftar Registration

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About this event
Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.
Iftar is donated by Queen Mama
Menu: Chicken legs, lamb veggies stew, rice, samosas, cucumber yogurt salad
Menu
Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.
Iftar is donated by Queen Mama
Menu: Chicken legs, lamb veggies stew, rice, samosas, cucumber yogurt salad
Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.
Iftar is catered from Cedar Halal
Menu: Rice, beef kebabs, chicken shish kebabs, hummus, bread, veggie stew, salad & lentil soup
Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.
Iftar is catered from Cedar Halal
Menu: Rice, beef kebabs, chicken shish kebabs, Hummus, bread, veggie stew, salad & lentil soup
$
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