Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro

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Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro

About this event

2026 ICCH Community Iftar Registration

ICCH; 7270 NW Helvetia Rd

Hillsboro, OR 97124

Friday March 13: Brothers Tent (Ages 5+)
Pay what you can

Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.

Iftar is donated by Queen Mama

Menu: Chicken legs, lamb veggies stew, rice, samosas, cucumber yogurt salad


Menu


Friday March 13: Sisters Barn (Ages 5+) (Copy)
Pay what you can

Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.

Iftar is donated by Queen Mama

Menu: Chicken legs, lamb veggies stew, rice, samosas, cucumber yogurt salad

Saturday March 14: Brothers Tent (Ages 5+)
Pay what you can

Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.

Iftar is catered from Cedar Halal

Menu: Rice, beef kebabs, chicken shish kebabs, hummus, bread, veggie stew, salad & lentil soup

Saturday March 14: Sisters Barn (Ages 5+) (Copy)
Pay what you can

Please consider donation in the box below towards cost of food, tables, chairs, gas heathers, drinks & disposables.

Iftar is catered from Cedar Halal

Menu: Rice, beef kebabs, chicken shish kebabs, Hummus, bread, veggie stew, salad & lentil soup

Add a donation for Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro

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