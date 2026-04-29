2026 Ice Show Merchandise

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Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below into your cart before checkout.
Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below into your cart before checkout.
Long Sleeve option. Ice Show logo will be a smaller 1/4 size logo located over the left chest or the large logo on the back. Make sure you choose small sparkle or large sparkle and add to the cart if you select that choice.
Please make sure to select your size and color. Color shown is in Ash Grey. Also available in Forest Green. Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below into your cart before checkout.
Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below to your cart before checkout.
Quarter zip includes small show logo in left upper chest and large ice show logo on the back.
. Small ice show logo will be on left leg, upper thigh. These are NOT jogger style. Flat bottom.
Small ice show logo will be on left leg, upper thigh. These are NOT jogger style. Flat bottom.
Please make sure that if you added sparkle to an item, that you add this item to your cart. Add one for each item you would like sparkle added. For example, if you ordered three shirts, two with sparkles, then add two sparkle to your cart.
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