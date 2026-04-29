Offered by

Fort Collins Figure Skating Club

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2026 Ice Show Merchandise

2026 Ice Show T-Shirt - Adult - Forest Green (SKU: 5000) item
2026 Ice Show T-Shirt - Adult - Forest Green (SKU: 5000)
$25

Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below into your cart before checkout.

2026 Ice Show T-Shirt - Youth - Forest Green (SKU: 5000B) item
2026 Ice Show T-Shirt - Youth - Forest Green (SKU: 5000B)
$20

Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below into your cart before checkout.

Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Tee (SKU: LPC450VLS) Forest Green item
Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Tee (SKU: LPC450VLS) Forest Green
$35

Long Sleeve option. Ice Show logo will be a smaller 1/4 size logo located over the left chest or the large logo on the back. Make sure you choose small sparkle or large sparkle and add to the cart if you select that choice.

2026 Ice Show Hoodie - Adult (SKU: PC78H) item
2026 Ice Show Hoodie - Adult (SKU: PC78H)
$45

Please make sure to select your size and color. Color shown is in Ash Grey. Also available in Forest Green. Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below into your cart before checkout.

2026 Ice Show Hoodie - Youth - Ash Grey (SKU: PC90YH) item
2026 Ice Show Hoodie - Youth - Ash Grey (SKU: PC90YH)
$40

Please make sure to select your size. If you added sparkle to an item, make sure that you add the sparkle item below to your cart before checkout.

Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SKU: LST253) Heather Grey item
Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SKU: LST253) Heather Grey
$65

Quarter zip includes small show logo in left upper chest and large ice show logo on the back.

Black Sweatpants - with Ice Show Logo Adult (SKU: PC78P) item
Black Sweatpants - with Ice Show Logo Adult (SKU: PC78P)
$35

. Small ice show logo will be on left leg, upper thigh. These are NOT jogger style. Flat bottom.

Black Sweatpants - with Ice Show Logo YOUTH (SKU: PC78YP) item
Black Sweatpants - with Ice Show Logo YOUTH (SKU: PC78YP)
$30

Small ice show logo will be on left leg, upper thigh. These are NOT jogger style. Flat bottom.

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2026 Ice Show PIN item
2026 Ice Show PIN
$10
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Sparkle
$5

Please make sure that if you added sparkle to an item, that you add this item to your cart. Add one for each item you would like sparkle added. For example, if you ordered three shirts, two with sparkles, then add two sparkle to your cart.

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