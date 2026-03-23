2026 ICMAD Silent Auction

World-renowned Photographic Portrait Artist, Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville, will create a 14-inch textured canvas fine art portrait of you and your spouse or partner in his studio. Taylor's portraits are displayed in the most elegant homes around the world. Each portrait is a work of art, an investment in your family history. The Experience includes a one-night stay at The Four Diamond Bernards Inn. Escape into the stunning New Jersey Somerset Hills countryside, where you'll discover The Bernards Inn nestled in the quaint hamlet of Bernardsville. Step back in time to a bygone era of understated elegance, supreme luxury, and unparalleled privacy 30 minutes from Manhattan and 90 minutes from Center City Philadelphia.





The Legacy Couple must be at least 55 years old. The hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait session. The auction item is not transferable and cannot be gifted to other parties.





https://www.stportrait.com/





Value: $3000