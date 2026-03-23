2026 ICMAD Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Private Tour and Brunch or Lunch at The Garden Restaurant (food only) for 4 people at Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. Exhibition “Freedom Dreams" April 12-August 9, 2026. If arrangements occur after the exhibition is over, we will mutually decide on the exhibition. All exhibition visits include a stroll to the Rodin Museum, adjacent to the Barnes, if desired, and additional visit to the museum and sculpture garden. Thursday-Monday 11am-5pm. Photo courtesy of the artist.
https://www.barnesfoundation.org/
Value: $1200
Starting bid
Private tour of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for four adults with lunch at STIR. STIR, located at the museum, is the only Frank Gehry–designed restaurant in the Northeast. The inspired artisan menu features seasonal and organic local ingredients, served in a stunning architectural setting.
Philadelphia Museum of Art | Exhibitions, Tours & More
Value: $1000
Starting bid
World-renowned Photographic Portrait Artist, Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville, will create a 14-inch textured canvas fine art portrait of you and your spouse or partner in his studio. Taylor's portraits are displayed in the most elegant homes around the world. Each portrait is a work of art, an investment in your family history. The Experience includes a one-night stay at The Four Diamond Bernards Inn. Escape into the stunning New Jersey Somerset Hills countryside, where you'll discover The Bernards Inn nestled in the quaint hamlet of Bernardsville. Step back in time to a bygone era of understated elegance, supreme luxury, and unparalleled privacy 30 minutes from Manhattan and 90 minutes from Center City Philadelphia.
The Legacy Couple must be at least 55 years old. The hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait session. The auction item is not transferable and cannot be gifted to other parties.
Value: $3000
Starting bid
World-renowned Photographic Portrait Artist, Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville, will create a 14-inch textured canvas fine art portrait of your family in his studio. Taylor's portraits are displayed in the most elegant homes around the world. Each portrait is a work of art, an investment in your family history.
The auction item is not transferable and cannot be gifted to other parties.
Value: $3000
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind mixed media piece transforms overlooked and discarded materials into a richly textured work of art. Created using recycled dryer sheets layered with natural elements such as sand, paper, and dried leaves, it is further enhanced with acrylic paint, embroidery thread, and carefully selected found objects. Through intricate stitching and thoughtful layering, the piece offers a powerful reminder that beauty and meaning can emerge from what is often forgotten.
Website: www.faithsaunders.com
Email: faithsaundersart@gmail.com
Value: Approximately $500
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card from Foot Locker, Inc., a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Train for a half marathon with a 10-week group program led by professional marathon runners, culminating in entry to the SuperHero Halloween Half Marathon in Morristown. Package also includes Amazing Feet Running Club membership, a club hat, and magnet.
https://www.amazingfeetrunningclub.org
Value: Approximately $250
Starting bid
The Pluckemin Inn, located in Bedminster, NJ, is a modern American restaurant in a rebuilt Revolutionary War-era farmhouse that features fresh, locally sourced, seasonal ingredients from nearby farms and purveyors. It also features a wine program that has won the Grand Award, which is the most prestigious honor in the wine world. The restaurant has been highly rated by both local and national media, and in 2020, celebrated its 15th year as a top culinary destination.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Wicker Basket filled with beautiful items including a white handbag with change purse, $50.00 gift certificate to Ulta, Relaxing Lavender Body Wash, Lavender Foot Mask, Nourishing Body Butter, Nicole Miller 3-piece Cosmetic Bags, Blue Print Sarong, Blue Beaded Necklace, How To Soar with a Broken Wing -Finding Tiny Moments of Joy Everyday by Marybeth Gregg with Matching Journal and Pen.
Value: $215
Starting bid
Two Orchestra tickets to see A Beat of Our Own at McCarter Theater Center’s Matthews Theatre this Oct @ 91 University Place, Princeton, NJ
Tickets options:
Oct 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25
Date to be selected by the winner within a week of the auction closing. Tickets will be sent directly to the winner from the theater.
Value: Approximately $140
Starting bid
Two Orchestra tickets to see All The Devils Are Here at McCarter Theater Center’s Berlind Theatre this August @ 91 University Place, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Tickets options:
Aug 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30
Date to be selected by the winner within a week of the auction closing. Tickets will be sent directly to the winner from the theater.
Value: Approximately $140
Starting bid
Four tickets to Grounds for Sculpture. Grounds For Sculpture is a year-round, 42-acre New Jersey sculpture park that invites you to unwind, explore and connect in ever-changing art-filled gardens. Outdoors, over 300 contemporary sculptures are sited across the park, while temporary exhibitions from established and emerging artists are featured in six indoor galleries.
https://www.groundsforsculpture.org
Value: Approximately $100
Starting bid
Group package for up to 10 people. Let's Roam offers a diverse range of scavenger hunt experiences to suit every occasion and interest. Choose from city exploration, bar crawls, ghost tours, art walks, date night packages, and more. We're always adding new adventures to keep your curiosity ignited.Explorer packages for up to 10 people.
Estimated Value $140
Starting bid
Makeup and Glow Session with Kaiya Denison, Professional Makeup Artist
Kaiya Denison is a professional makeup artist offering services to make you glow from the inside, with makeup that suits your unique skin tone and appearance.
Must be used within one year. Expires June 1, 2027. Purchaser responsible for travel costs from Princeton, NJ.
Value: $130
Starting bid
Self-Care Package: Includes a “Woman Defined” mug designed by Faith Saunders, a journal, 52 inspirational cards in a keepsake tin, a glass votive candle, and a pair of cozy socks.
Estimated value $75.
Starting bid
Self-care Package: Includes a “Self-Love” mug designed by Faith Saunders, a journal, 52 inspirational cards in a keepsake tin, a glass votive candle, and a pair of cozy socks.
Estimated value $75.
Starting bid
Self-care Package: Includes a “Friendship” mug designed by Faith Saunders, a journal, 52 inspirational cards in a keepsake tin, a glass votive candle, and a pair of cozy socks.
Estimated value $75.
Starting bid
Ignite a lifelong love of reading with this curated selection of six beloved children’s favorites from Barnes and Noble. Courtesy of Anonymous Sponsor.
Value $100.
Starting bid
Celebrate the strength, brilliance and resilience with these influential figures in this premium collection of five books from Barnes and Noble. Courtesy of Anonymous Sponsor.
Value $100.
Starting bid
Inspire a love of reading with this curated collection of five engaging young adult books from Barnes & Nobles. This bundle features compelling stories that feature memorable characters grappling with identity, trauma, family relationships, and the search for meaning. Courtesy of Anonymous Sponsor.
Value $100.
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