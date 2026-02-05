IDW Foundation Inc

Hosted by

IDW Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 IDW Foundation Gala

1545 Buena Vista Blvd

The Villages, FL 32162, USA

Individual Dinner Ticket
$80

General Admission

Couples Dinner Ticket
$150

General Admission for Two

Table (8)
$600

-Admission (8) People
-Priority seating
-Priority at 360 Photo Booth

Tropicana Club Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)

*Customized banner with company Logo

*Premiere logo placement on event presentation

*Company promotional items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)

*(8) Gala tickets - additional tickets available at exclusive discount

*Sponsor highlighted and recognized from the stage

*Industry Exclusivity

The Mojito Gold Sponsorship
$1,200

*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)

*Premiere logo placement on event presentation

*Company promotional items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)

*(4) Gala tickets - additional tickets available at exclusive discount

*Sponsor highlighted and recognized from the stage


The Malecon Silver Sponsorship
$800

*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)

*Company logo featured in event presentation

*Company promotion items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)

*(2) Gala tickets - additional tickets available at exclusive discount

Sponsors Exclusive Tickets Discount
$70
Experience Sponsor
$1,000

*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)

*Company logo featured in event presentation

*Company promotion items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)

  • Special sitting arrangements
Add a donation for IDW Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!