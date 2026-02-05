2026 IDW Foundation Gala

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About this event
General Admission
General Admission for Two
-Admission (8) People
-Priority seating
-Priority at 360 Photo Booth
*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)
*Customized banner with company Logo
*Premiere logo placement on event presentation
*Company promotional items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)
*(8) Gala tickets - additional tickets available at exclusive discount
*Sponsor highlighted and recognized from the stage
*Industry Exclusivity
*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)
*Premiere logo placement on event presentation
*Company promotional items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)
*(4) Gala tickets - additional tickets available at exclusive discount
*Sponsor highlighted and recognized from the stage
*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)
*Company logo featured in event presentation
*Company promotion items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)
*(2) Gala tickets - additional tickets available at exclusive discount
*Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)
*Company logo featured in event presentation
*Company promotion items in 150 swag bags at the event (items provided by sponsor)
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